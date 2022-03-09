The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli mogul Leonid Nevzlin renounces Russian citizenship, says Russia turning fascist

"I am against war, I am against the occupation and I am against the annihilation of the Ukrainian people," the Israeli businessman said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 9, 2022 12:55
Leonid Nevzlin is seen at the memorial ceremony to former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin on October 23, 2007 (photo credit: OREL COHEN/FLASH90)
Leonid Nevzlin is seen at the memorial ceremony to former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin on October 23, 2007
(photo credit: OREL COHEN/FLASH90)

Russian-born Israeli businessman, investor and philanthropist Leonid Nevzlin announced on Wednesday he is renouncing his Russian citizenship in protest of President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Nevzlin's Russian citizenship is a "disgrace" he no longer wishes to bear upon him, the businessman said.

The Israeli entrepreneur also launched an attack on Putin, saying everything touched by the Russian president "is dying."

"I am against war, I am against the occupation and I am against the annihilation of the Ukrainian people," Nevzlin said, adding that if he was to get another citizenship in addition to his Israeli one, he would be honored to receive a Ukrainian citizenhood.

"I simply cannot afford to be a citizen of a nation that kills another nation's children," Nevzlin said. According to Nevzlin, Russia has turned "too fascist."

Nevzlin did however state that he might wish to reobtain his Russian citizenship one day, as his Russian "roots, culture and language" will remain with him.

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday. (credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters) RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday. (credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)

Nevzlin was a partner at Russian oil and gas company Yukon and made Aliyah following the arrest of owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky and subsequent bankruptcy.

In addition to his vast business operations, Nevzlin also served in 2001 as president of the Russian Jewish Congress, an organization established in 1966 by notable Russian Jews with the aim of reviving Russian Jewry during the Soviet period.



