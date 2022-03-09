US wants Israel and other allies to impose sanctions on Russia

The United States wants Israel and its allies to impose strong sanctions on Russia to help force it to end its war against Ukraine.

"We would like to see all of our allies and partners imposing strong sanctions," a senior US embassy official told reporters in Tel Aviv, specifying when asked that this includes Israel.

"The strength of our sanctions package depends on broad participation," he said. Israel has condemned Russia's action and sent humanitarian aid but has not followed with sanctions.

Israel has been in communication with the US about its efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, he said. "We are supportive of all efforts to bring [the] conflict to a close," he added.

The US official blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the war.

"Putin chose to start this war and the Russian Federation will be held accountable and bear the consequences of his actions," the official said, adding that the US was "appalled by the brutal tactics and disregard for human life the Russian military has shown.

He charged that Russia's military actions were a "violation of International humanitarian law" and that "criminal prosecution was appropriate." In the Middle East, he said, Russian military and paramilitary forces have exploited conflicts "for Moscow's own selfish interests," posing a grave threat to international stability.

The official spoke of the bravery Ukraine has exhibited in defending itself against Russia and the importance of supporting Ukraine but said that public support in the US was against US military involvement in ending that war.