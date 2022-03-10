Russia dropping ‘dumb bombs’ on Ukrainian cities, says Pentagon, Amnesty

A senior US defense official told Reuters on Wednesday that the Pentagon believes Russia is using unguided munitions – colloquially known as “dumb bombs” – in their war efforts in Ukraine.

Dumb bombs are not precision-guided and thus have limited ability to strike targets with precision and accuracy – leading to collateral damage.

The US official said the US has seen “increasing damage to civilian infrastructure and civilian casualties,” though the official noted that it is unclear if the use of dumb bombs was due to damage to precision capabilities or if they were truly intentional.

International NGO Amnesty International corroborated the Pentagon's claims with their own Wednesday report, which highlighted the use of dumb bombs in a March 3rd Russian airstrike that reportedly killed 47 civilians in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

“The airstrike that hit the streets of Chernihiv shocks the conscience. This was a merciless, indiscriminate attack on people as they went about their daily business in their homes, streets and shops,” said Joanne Mariner, Amnesty International’s Crisis Response Director.

A view shows cars and a building of a hospital destroyed by an aviation strike amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 9, 2022. (credit: Press service of the National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

Usage of unguided “dumb bombs” would lend credence to claims that Russia is not concerned about civilian casualties. On Wednesday, a Russian airstrike struck the children’s ward of a maternity hospital in what was the latest strike on civilian infrastructure. Among civilian areas Russian strikes have hit include residential buildings, residential buildings, evacuation routes, and even a cellphone tower near the Babyn-Yar Holocaust Memorial, which was damaged as a result of the strike.

“Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror?” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted after maternity hospital was struck. At least 17 were injured in the attack the White House called “barbaric.”



Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity. pic.twitter.com/FoaNdbKH5k — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022

Amnesty International claims that verified content from another airstrike location in Ukraine shows an unguided FAB-500 M62 bomb being removed by civil defense forces. In addition, an official video released by the Russian military on 6 March shows the sortie launch of Su-34 Fullback aircraft loaded with eight FAB-500 bombs, which Amnesty said was an indicator of the typical combat load in current Russian operations.

The United Nations has estimated that nearly 500 civilians have died and almost 2 million Ukrainians have been displaced since the invasion began on February 24.