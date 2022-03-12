The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

CIA annual threat report: Cyber, WMDs, conflict top threats to US, allies

"Competition and potential conflict between nation-states remains a critical national security threat," the CIA's Annual Threat Assessment for 2022 said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 12, 2022 06:45
A tactical guided missile is launched, according to state media, at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this photo released January 17, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (photo credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS)
A tactical guided missile is launched, according to state media, at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this photo released January 17, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
(photo credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS)

The United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) released its Annual Threat Assessment for 2022, a report highlighting concerns about key adversaries based on the consensus of the Intelligence Community with a focus on "direct, serious threats to the United States during the next year."

The report noted that while it is not a complete assessment of all the challenges facing the US and "notably excludes assessments of US adversaries’ vulnerabilities," it takes into consideration "functional concerns," including cyber threats, primarily from China and Russia, and weapons of mass destruction.

"Competition and potential conflict between nation-states remains a critical national security threat," the report continued, adding that China, Russia, Iran and North Korea have the intention and ability to advance their own interests at the US and its allies' expense.

The report described Iran as a "regional menace" conducting harmful operations overseas in order to gain influence.

The report added that while North Korea continues its weapons proliferation and disruptive regional and global actions, US and allies face increased risks as rivals challenge conventional forms of deterrence.

China's aircraft carrier Liaoning takes part in a military drill of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in the western Pacific Ocean. (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)China's aircraft carrier Liaoning takes part in a military drill of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in the western Pacific Ocean. (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

The assessment also projected that the COVID-19 pandemic will have a lasting impact on the world, "fueling humanitarian and economic crises, political unrest, and geopolitical competition" while China and Russia engage in "vaccine diplomacy," using COVID-19 vaccines to gain geopolitical leverage.

The report also emphasized the importance of increasing security in space and minimizing the risk of a conflict that would "affect every state’s ability to safely operate in space."



Tags Iran United States Russia China cia north korea
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
2

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
3

What is going on in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021
5

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight against Ukraine - US officials

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Moscow in September.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by