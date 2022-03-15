The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

China denies US claim that Russia asked for help in Ukraine

"The US has repeatedly spread malicious disinformation against China on the Ukraine issue," the Chinese embassy in London said.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 07:43
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield bumps fists with Permanent Representative of China to the UN Zhang Jun (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield bumps fists with Permanent Representative of China to the UN Zhang Jun
(photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)

China denied on Tuesday claims by US officials that Russia had sought military assistance in Ukraine and accused Washington of spreading "malicious disinformation" that risked escalating the conflict.

"The US has repeatedly spread malicious disinformation against China on the Ukraine issue," the Chinese embassy in London told Reuters in a statement.

"China has been playing a constructive role in promoting peace talks," it added.

"The top priority now is to ease the situation, instead of adding fuel to the fire, and work for diplomatic settlement rather than further escalate the situation."

Several US officials said Russia had asked China for military equipment after its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, sparking concern in the White House that Beijing might undermine Western efforts to help Ukrainian forces defend their country.

PRO-RUSSIAN armored convoy travels outside the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in Ukraine’s Donetsk region on Saturday. (credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters) PRO-RUSSIAN armored convoy travels outside the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in Ukraine’s Donetsk region on Saturday. (credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

The Kremlin denied any such request had been made.



Tags Russia China Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
3

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
4

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
5

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by