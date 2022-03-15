The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

EU approves new round of Russia sanctions targeting energy, steel, defense sectors

The measure will hit Russia's oil majors Rosneft, Transneft and Gazprom Neft, but EU members will be still able to buy oil and gas from them.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 11:08

Updated: MARCH 15, 2022 11:21
A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012 (photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)
A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012
(photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

The European Union formally approved on Tuesday a new barrage of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which include bans on investments in the Russian energy sector, luxury goods exports and imports of steel products from Russia.

The sanctions, which come into effect after publication in the EU official journal later on Tuesday, also freeze the assets of more business leaders who support the Russian state, including Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich.

The European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that the sanctions included "a far-reaching ban on new investment across the Russian energy sector."

The measure will hit Russia's oil majors Rosneft, Transneft and Gazprom Neft, but EU members will be still able to buy oil and gas from them, an EU source told Reuters.

There will also be a total ban on transactions with some Russian state-owned enterprises linked to the Kremlin's military-industrial complex, the EU executive said.

European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

The bloc reached a preliminary agreement on the new sanctions on Monday, and no objections were raised before an agreed deadline.

The ban on Russian steel imports is estimated to affect 3.3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) worth of products, the Commission said.

EU companies will also be no longer allowed to export any luxury goods worth more than 300 euros, including jewelry. Exports of cars costing more than 50,000 euros will also be banned, EU sources said.

The package also prohibits EU credit rating agencies from issuing ratings for Russia and Russian companies, which the Commission says will further restrict their access to European financial markets.

The latest sanctions follow three rounds of punitive measures which included freezing of assets of the Russian central bank and the exclusion from the SWIFT banking system of some Russian and Belarusian banks.

The EU also agreed on Tuesday to strip Russia of its "most-favored nation" trade status, opening the door to punitive tariffs on Russian goods or outright import bans.



Tags European Union Russia sanctions
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
3

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
4

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
5

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by