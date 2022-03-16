The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukrainian refugees in Romania say they will return home after the war

The Media Line is on the ground in Romania to cover the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

By MAYA MARGIT, DARIO SANCHEZ/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: MARCH 16, 2022 04:39

Updated: MARCH 16, 2022 04:48
Refugees at the Suceava train station prepare to board a train that will take them to their next destination inside Romania on March 15, 2022. (photo credit: MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE)
Refugees at the Suceava train station prepare to board a train that will take them to their next destination inside Romania on March 15, 2022.
(photo credit: MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE)

Ukrainian refugees continue to pour into Romania in the third week of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, over 101,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania through the Siret border crossing.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

Volunteers are working 24/7 at the Siret border, greeting the weary and anxious refugees as they cross into the country and providing them with hot drinks and soups. Firefighters are helping the refugees to carry their luggage and push wheelchairs; several religious organizations have set up tables and tents where they help the refugees plan their next move; groups have set up tables filled with free food and toiletries for the refugees.

Some of the refugees will be hosted by friends in Europe or beyond, with most planning to travel by train to Western Europe. Many have no idea where they are going next. They will remain in the border area for a day or two before traveling to their next destination.

The Romanian city of Suceava, located about 25 miles south of the Ukrainian border, has set up several camps and shelters for the Ukrainian refugees, including the Mandachi Hotel, which has been converted into a refugee shelter occupied mostly by women and children.

A mother and child seen through the window of a bus leaving the Siret border crossing between Ukraine and Romania and heading to the Romanian city of Suceava on March 15, 2022. (credit: MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE)A mother and child seen through the window of a bus leaving the Siret border crossing between Ukraine and Romania and heading to the Romanian city of Suceava on March 15, 2022. (credit: MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE)

At the Suceava train station, refugees are boarding trains for other parts of Romania. The train to Bucharest is standing room only; from Bucharest, they will travel to other cities in Europe.

Most of the refugees have left family behind in Ukraine. They insist that they do not want to remain in Western Europe or even in the United States when the fighting stops in Ukraine; they say they want to return to their homeland and rebuild.



Tags ukraine refugees romania The Media Line Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
3

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
4

American journalist killed, another wounded by Russian forces near Kyiv

A member of the Ukrainian forces takes a position, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine March 12, 2022.
5

IRGC fired missiles at Iraq in response to Israeli drone strike - report

View of a damaged building in the aftermath of missile attacks in Erbil, Iraq March 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by