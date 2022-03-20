The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian hypersonic 'Kinzhal' missiles used for first time in Ukraine

The hypersonic aeroballistic missile Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" or "Dagger" was reportedly used to strike a military fuel depot near the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 20, 2022 16:02
A Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet releases Kinzhal hypersonic missile during a drill in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022. (photo credit: RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet releases Kinzhal hypersonic missile during a drill in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
(photo credit: RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Russian "Kinzhal" hypersonic missile was used for the first time in Ukraine in a strike on a military base in Ukraine, according to Russian state media outlet RIA. 

The hypersonic aeroballistic Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" or "Dagger" was reportedly used to strike a military fuel depot near the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv.

In a separate strike, the Russian Defense Ministry also claimed that it had killed more than 100 Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries in a strike near Zhytomyr, which is west of Kyiv. RIA reported that it was a major training base for foreign volunteers.

The Ukrainian military noted on Sunday the ongoing "threat of long-range high-precision missile strikes by the enemy, including the "Kinzhal" hypersonic missile system."


Hypersonic "Kinzhal" system

An airman checks a Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet prior a flight with Kinzhal hypersonic missile during a drill (credit: RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) An airman checks a Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet prior a flight with Kinzhal hypersonic missile during a drill (credit: RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Kinzhal is a hypersonic missile launched from a warplane and has an effective range of 2,000 km or 3,000 km depending on if the weapon is deployed from a fighter jet or bomber, according to the Russian state media outlet TASS. The missile can strike its target within several minutes of launch.

"The Kinzhal system substantially boosts the capabilities of the Russian Aerospace Force to respond to any possible act of aggression against our country and along with other strategic weapon systems will help deter possible adversaries from rushing headlong into action," Aerospace Force Commander Sergei Surovikin said in MArch 2018, TASS reported at the time.

"The fast-speed fixed-wing carrier allows delivering a missile with unique performance characteristics to the area of its discharge within minutes. The main propulsion unit mounted on the aero-ballistic missile accelerates a warhead to hypersonic speed within seconds. The missile’s maneuvering at speeds exceeding the speed of sound by several times allows it to reliably breach all air defense and anti-ballistic missile defense systems that exist or are being developed."

New Zircon hypersonic missile production delayed

The production of the air-to-ground version of the Russian Zicron hypersonic cruise missile has been delayed due to a backlog, Russian Defense company NPO Mashinostroeniya's Deputy General Director Anatoly Svintsov announced on Sunday, according to TASS.

"For the air-launched version, we also have a big backlog. When the time comes, we will definitely continue this work, but for now, the country already has a hypersonic aviation missile — This is the Kinzhal missile," Svintsov reportedly said.

Svintsov said that the Zircon missile was being developed with two versions,  sea-to-ground and air-to-ground. However, "The customer made a decision at the first stage to intensify work on the creation of a marine version of the rocket," he explained, TASS reported. 

In 2020 Russian media outlet Sputnik claimed that the Zircon would be able to reach speeds of Mach 10. 


What are hypersonic missiles?

Hypersonic missiles are projectiles that travel faster than Mach-5.

According to NPR, there are different variations of hypersonic weapons, including guided ballistic missiles, launched by hypersonic glide vehicles, and hypersonic cruise missiles. 

These weapons challenge modern missile defense systems with their speed and maneuverability — Even in the upper atmosphere — US Defense Department officials have warned.


Who has hypersonic weapons?

During January missile tests, North Korea tested hypersonic missiles, and in October it was alleged by the US military that China had successfully tested a hypersonic glide vehicle.  In the early days of the Russia-Ukraine War, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put Russia's nuclear and hypersonic missile forces on high alert. 

"Hypersonic technology is something that we have been concerned about, the potential military applications of it and we have held back from pursuing military applications for this technology," US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood said in October.  "We have seen China and Russia pursuing very actively the use, the militarisation of this technology so we are just having to respond in kind...We just don't know how we can defend against that technology, neither does China, neither does Russia."

The US Defense Department said in 2021 that it was still developing hypersonic weapons. On January 12, the US Defense Department's Program Executive Office Ships announced the next generation of guided-missile destroyers, designed to support the installation of high-power lasers and planned hypersonic missiles. 

Reuters and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



Tags Russia ukraine missiles Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
3

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
4

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by