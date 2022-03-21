Moldova: NY-based VC buys mattresses, blankets, food to help refugees

Vine Ventures, a New York City-based venture capital firm, has donated hundreds of mattresses, pillows, blankets, towels, as well as food, and funding for transportation for the thousands of refugees that are now entering Moldova. The aid is being arranged in collaboration with the Moldovan Jewish community in its efforts to assist refugees arriving from Ukraine. The donation, spearheaded by Vine Venture co-founders Eric Reiner and Daniel Povitsky, is used to equip three temporary placement centers.

“With thousands of Ukrainians being displaced from their homes due to the conflict, it is inspiring to see good-hearted people working on the frontlines extending a helping hand to those in need,” said Eric Reiner, Vine’s Managing Partner. “Their compassion gives me hope for humanity, and I’m honored to take part in this effort.”

Thousands of refugees have fled to Moldova from Ukraine since the conflict began on February 24, most of them women, children, and the elderly. Jewish organizations, including the Jewish Community of the Republic of Moldova (JCRM), JDC Chisinau, JCC KEDEM, and other religious/volunteer-based organizations are providing assistance. A hotline was established to coordinate the effort, and all refugees – Jews and non-Jews – receive aid with information, temporary accommodations, food, and personal hygiene products.

“My heart is with all Ukrainians forced to leave their homes. As the son of immigrants who fled an oppressive USSR regime to Israel, it is devastating to witness the effects of displacement. That is why I have deep gratitude for countries, communities, and organizations welcoming those in need with open hearts and minds,” said Daniel Povitsky, Vine’s Partner.

JCRM senior representatives opened the Dacia Marine recreation center in the coastal town of Vadul lui Voda in Chisinau for Jewish refugees. Raisa Alexandrovna and Valery Fridrikhovich, an elderly refugee couple, are now living in Vadul lui Voda after they were forced to leave their home in Odessa. They were told to be at the bus station on February 28 by 6 am. They brought along only essential documents and clothing. Raisa Alexandrovna shared their story:

“Our Jewish community organized transportation from Odessa. We chose to go, knowing that the situation would only get worse if we waited. Customs let us through quickly as members of the Jewish community - I am Jewish, my husband is not. As soon as we arrived in Moldova we were given food and clothing. We have a comfortable room with everything we need, live rent-free, and they are taking good care of us. When we have trouble getting to the second floor, they bring food and tea to the room; when it is cold they bring us a heater and more blankets. We are waiting for our son-in-law to take us to Canada so we can be with our children and grandchildren. It turns out that there are so many good people who are ready to help and share their hearts. It gladdens my heart and feeds my soul to see such people in the world.”

Refugees from Ukraine wait to board a bus to Warsaw after crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland, fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at border checkpoint in Kroscienko, Poland, March 17, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

Among the refugees was a family from Kyiv who were separated by the war. Two girls, ages 13 and 15, studied at a religious Jewish school in Kyiv, and their parents lived in a nearby town. Tatyana showed her small handbag and passport, all she managed to take with her in a hurry. “This is all I'm left with…,” she repeated, in tears.

“I only had time to grab the most expensive thing with me,” said another refugee, a woman who held a repatriation check she received. “I didn't want to leave, but it was for our safety,” she said, pointing to a small dog. “I'm scared, but I can't imagine what it's like for him.”

Moldova now has the largest concentration of refugees per capita, nearly 4,000 per 100,000 residents. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has appealed to the international community for help in dealing with the growing number of refugees streaming into Moldova from Ukraine.