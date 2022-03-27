Russia launched a war intending to change the government in Kyiv. It openly says it is seeking “denazification” and “disarmament” of Ukraine. However, a comment by US President Joe Biden has now been taken as evidence that the US wants “regime change” in Moscow.

Biden said, in an impassioned speech, that “for God's sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

US officials have walked back that quote, noting that “the President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.” However, the critique of Biden’s comments seems to ignore the reality of the war in Ukraine. Russia is the aggressor.

It is Russia that invaded Ukraine. In fact, Russia has invaded Ukraine twice, once in 2014 when it annexed Crimea and carved out two small separatist states; and again in 2022 when it launched an unprecedented and unprovoked attack on Ukraine. This attack has shocked Europe and caused many to reconsider their previous ties to Russia.

However, the misinterpretation of Biden’s comments appears to be an attempt to set a trap for the US and prove a theory many had already: That the US is embarking on escalation in Ukraine and that this fits a pattern going back decades. However, on this claim the critics are wrong. Russia is the one that launched the war.

The US is providing defensive support for Ukraine and US policy has been cautious. Against that policy are arrayed a number of far-right and far-left voices who have claimed the US is involved in pushing for “World War III” and that the US is somehow an “Imperialist” power opposing the victim Russia. The US “provoked” Russia by wanting to extend NATO to Ukraine. These same voices claim a US “no-fly zone” could lead to “war” with Russia.

Now, these voices have jumped on the Biden comments to prove that the US wants “regime change.” Furthermore, the comments are taken to now prove that Putin was right to be wary of US policy. This puts the cart before the horse. Russia invaded Ukraine. Had it not invaded Ukraine, Ukraine wouldn’t have become part of the EU or NATO. Ukraine faced many hurdles to become part of the EU or NATO. But Russia’s attacks have now led many countries to seek US protection and many European countries are plowing money into defense, to avoid being treated like Ukraine.

The claim that Putin now can be affirmed in his concern about the US wanting regime change, seems to ignore the fact that it is Russia that is the one actually doing regime change, trying to destroy Ukraine.

Richard Haass, President of the Council on Foreign Relations, argues that “Putin will see it as confirmation of what he’s believed all along. Bad lapse in discipline that runs risk of extending the scope and duration of the war.”

This assertion that Putin, who ordered an invasion of a foreign country, can then take any comment slamming his actions as “confirmation of what he’s believed” appears to mean the US needs to try to appease Putin and make him think the US doesn’t want his warmongering replaced by peaceful leadership. This makes no sense. It would be like arguing that Saddam Hussein, after invading Kuwait, is now “confirmed” in his views by the US putting together a coalition to remove him from Kuwait. This reverses the action and reaction sequence. Russia invaded Ukraine under Putin. Iraq invaded Kuwait under Saddam. The US is reacting. That the US President thinks Putin is a danger makes sense in this regard. T

The onus is on Russia to walk back its escalation and attacks. The narrative that posits that the US engages in “regime change” should be squared with the fact that other countries like Russia also engage in “regime change.” If the critique of “regime change wars” is authentic then the condemnation of Russia’s “regime change” war would come first. The reality is that Russia is not often held to the same standards as the US, despite being on the UN Security Council and ostensibly following the same international rules-based order as the US is supposed to follow.

The Biden comments don’t affirm Putin’s concerns. Putin launched a war on Ukraine that was unprovoked. Russia’s war was an escalation and provocation.