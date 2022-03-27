The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Putin launched a regime change war, and some think he’s the victim - analysis

The Biden comments don’t affirm Putin’s concerns. Putin launched a war on Ukraine that was unprovoked. Russia’s war was an escalation and provocation.  

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MARCH 27, 2022 12:00
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 11, 2022. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 11, 2022.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Russia launched a war intending to change the government in Kyiv. It openly says it is seeking “denazification” and “disarmament” of Ukraine. However, a comment by US President Joe Biden has now been taken as evidence that the US wants “regime change” in Moscow.

Biden said, in an impassioned speech, that “for God's sake, this man cannot remain in power.”  

US officials have walked back that quote, noting that “the President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region.  He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.” However, the critique of Biden’s comments seems to ignore the reality of the war in Ukraine. Russia is the aggressor.

It is Russia that invaded Ukraine. In fact, Russia has invaded Ukraine twice, once in 2014 when it annexed Crimea and carved out two small separatist states; and again in 2022 when it launched an unprecedented and unprovoked attack on Ukraine. This attack has shocked Europe and caused many to reconsider their previous ties to Russia. 

However, the misinterpretation of Biden’s comments appears to be an attempt to set a trap for the US and prove a theory many had already: That the US is embarking on escalation in Ukraine and that this fits a pattern going back decades. However, on this claim the critics are wrong. Russia is the one that launched the war.

US President Joe Biden attends a bilateral meeting with the Polish Delegation (not pictured), amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Column Hall at the Presidential Palace, in Warsaw, Poland March 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN) US President Joe Biden attends a bilateral meeting with the Polish Delegation (not pictured), amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Column Hall at the Presidential Palace, in Warsaw, Poland March 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

The US is providing defensive support for Ukraine and US policy has been cautious. Against that policy are arrayed a number of far-right and far-left voices who have claimed the US is involved in pushing for “World War III” and that the US is somehow an “Imperialist” power opposing the victim Russia. The US “provoked” Russia by wanting to extend NATO to Ukraine. These same voices claim a US “no-fly zone” could lead to “war” with Russia. 

Now, these voices have jumped on the Biden comments to prove that the US wants “regime change.” Furthermore, the comments are taken to now prove that Putin was right to be wary of US policy. This puts the cart before the horse. Russia invaded Ukraine. Had it not invaded Ukraine, Ukraine wouldn’t have become part of the EU or NATO. Ukraine faced many hurdles to become part of the EU or NATO. But Russia’s attacks have now led many countries to seek US protection and many European countries are plowing money into defense, to avoid being treated like Ukraine. 

The claim that Putin now can be affirmed in his concern about the US wanting regime change, seems to ignore the fact that it is Russia that is the one actually doing regime change, trying to destroy Ukraine.

Richard Haass, President of the Council on Foreign Relations, argues that “Putin will see it as confirmation of what he’s believed all along. Bad lapse in discipline that runs risk of extending the scope and duration of the war.”

This assertion that Putin, who ordered an invasion of a foreign country, can then take any comment slamming his actions as “confirmation of what he’s believed” appears to mean the US needs to try to appease Putin and make him think the US doesn’t want his warmongering replaced by peaceful leadership. This makes no sense. It would be like arguing that Saddam Hussein, after invading Kuwait, is now “confirmed” in his views by the US putting together a coalition to remove him from Kuwait. This reverses the action and reaction sequence. Russia invaded Ukraine under Putin. Iraq invaded Kuwait under Saddam. The US is reacting. That the US President thinks Putin is a danger makes sense in this regard. T

The onus is on Russia to walk back its escalation and attacks. The narrative that posits that the US engages in “regime change” should be squared with the fact that other countries like Russia also engage in “regime change.” If the critique of “regime change wars” is authentic then the condemnation of Russia’s “regime change” war would come first. The reality is that Russia is not often held to the same standards as the US, despite being on the UN Security Council and ostensibly following the same international rules-based order as the US is supposed to follow.  

The Biden comments don’t affirm Putin’s concerns. Putin launched a war on Ukraine that was unprovoked. Russia’s war was an escalation and provocation.  



Tags Russia Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.
2

Israeli researchers find a new, natural weapon for fighting cancer

Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple.
3

Bennett: Russia no longer wants to replace Zelensky or demilitarize Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Russian losses in Ukraine exceed Soviet losses in Afghanistan

A charred Russian tank and captured tanks are seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Sumy region, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
5

Four Israelis killed in stabbing attack in Beersheba, terrorist shot dead

Scene of stabbing attack in Beersheba, March 22, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by