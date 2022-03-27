Russian brigade commander killed by his own troops - report

A Russian brigade commander was killed by his own forces, according to a report on Friday by Politico.

The report cited Western officials saying that the commander was killed as a result of "another indication of boiling discontent among Russian forces deployed in and around Ukraine," and was "run over by an armored vehicle," and as a result was critically injured and later died of his wounds.

The commander was reportedly part of the 37th Motor Rifle Brigade and was the seventh Russian general to be killed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

A Western official also stated that Yakov Ryazantsev, a lieutenant-general commanding the 49th Combined Arms Army, also died on Friday.

Russia has not responded to Ukraine's claim of Rezantsev's death.

Local residents walk near residential buildings which were damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 18, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Last week, Andrei Paliy, a Russian navy commander was killed in Mariupol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on the messaging app Telegram.

As with Rezantsev, Russia did not respond to a request for comment.