Ukraine ready to exchange prisoners of war before fighting ends

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday evening that Ukraine was ready to exchange prisoners of war, even without cessation of hostilities.

"Lists are being compiled. Our military, I know, made lists. All those who are in captivity — these lists are available. I don't know if everyone is interested in them. Politicians, I think, are not very interested in them. I'm just not sure that the Russian side needs these lists, " said Zelensky, who added that there was no reason to wait until the war had ended to exchange prisoners. However, it appeared to him that Russia was not ready to make POW exchanges.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine did not wish to leave the bodies of slain Russian soldiers in its territory, but wanted to return them to the families. He went on to assert that the Russian government's attitude to its own war dead was unacceptable and that there had been little in terms of resources offered by Russia to Ukraine to protect the bodies.

Negotiations with Russia have not made much progress, but Zelensky said on Sunday evening that Russia had made public statements about demands of "denazification" and demilitarization to delay talks.

Zelensky said that security guarantees would only be met if there were certain assurances.

Turkey is among countries that could offer Kyiv security guarantees as part of any deal with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said on Monday.

"Turkey is among those countries that could become guarantors of our security in the future," Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of Zelensky's office, said ahead of peace talks scheduled between Kyiv and Moscow in Turkey.

Kyiv has said it wants legally binding security guarantees that would offer Ukraine protection from a group of allies in the event of a future attack.

"I'm interested in it not being another piece of paper like the Budapest Memorandum. We are interested in turning this paper into a serious agreement, which will be signed by all guarantors, " said the Ukrainian president.

Combat continues around Kyiv

As day 33 of the Russia-Ukraine war dawned, Russian and Ukrainian troops continued to engage in eastern, southeastern, and northeastern fronts, according to an early Monday morning operational report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In the last 24 hours there has been no significant change to Russian Forces dispositions in occupied Ukraine," The UK Defense Ministry said in a Monday morning intelligence update. "Ongoing logistical shortages have been compounded by a continued lack of momentum and morale amongst the Russian military and aggressive fighting by the Ukrainians."

Eduard Basurin, a representative of the rebel People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic, claimed that Ukraine is also having supply issues, RIA reported.

“It seems that now the amount of ammunition is starting to arrive less. I already said once that their supply is running out,” Basurin claimed to Rossiya 24.

Ukrainian forces reportedly attempted to defend villages in Eastern Ukraine and halt Russian advances in the direction of Hulyaipole and Zaporizhzhia.

Despite intelligence reports that Russia has deprioritized the seizing of Kyiv in favor of securing the rebel Donbas regions, Russian forces attempted to break through northwestern and eastern defenses to take control of key highways and towns.

"Russia has gained most ground in the south in the vicinity of Mariupol where heavy fighting continues as Russia attempts to capture the port," The UK Defense Ministry said on Monday. The Mariupol mayor estimated that about 160,000 people remained in the besieged coastal city, without heating. He called for a complete evacuation.

The UK Defense Ministry reported on Sunday night that Russian naval forces were attempting to maintain a distant naval blockade of Ukraine, while also continuing sporadic bombardment against Ukrainian targets.

"The destruction of the Saratov [Alligator-class] landing ship at Berdyansk [last week] will likely damage the confidence of the Russian Navy to conduct operations in close proximity to the coast of Ukraine in the future.

Near Donbas, Ukrainian forces claim to have destroyed two tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle.

The Ukrainian air force also claimed to have shot down four Russian planes, one helicopter and 2 drones.



Casualties

On Sunday the Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security reported that in a month of combat, Russian forces had destroyed 4500 residential buildings, 400 educational institutions, 150 health facilities, and 100 companies.



Russia is deliberately destroying Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. In addition to residential buildings, Russians are targeting hospitals, kindergartens and schools, shops, pharmacies, warehouses with food, and churches. This constant shelling is killing civilians. #StopRussia pic.twitter.com/oGSxqyRXvc — Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) March 27, 2022

Russian state media outlet RIA reported that as of March 23, Russia claimed to have destroyed about 1,500 Ukrainian tanks and armored vehicles, 246 drones, 184 aircraft and 156 multiple rocket launchers systems.