The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Six severed heads left on car in violent Mexican state

The six victims have not been identified.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 31, 2022 23:24
Pointing the way to the city Truth or Consequences, New Mexico (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Pointing the way to the city Truth or Consequences, New Mexico
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The severed heads of six men were discovered on Thursday atop a car in a town in southwestern Mexico with a sign warning others they could face the same fate, authorities said, a grisly reminder of the gang violence plaguing the country.

A statement from the attorney general's office of the state of Guerrero said the remains were found on a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.

"In Chilapa selling crystal, kidnapping, extortion and stealing are strictly prohibited. This will happen to anyone who messes around," read the accompanying sign strung from two trees, according to a photo of the crime scene provided by the police to Reuters.

"Capital punishment is the sentence for all these crimes," said the sign.

The six victims have not been identified.

Downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico (credit: DEBERNARDI/CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico (credit: DEBERNARDI/CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Guerrero, one of Mexico's poorest states, was the scene of the infamous abduction and presumed massacre of 43 students training to be teachers in the city of Iguala in 2014.

Widespread violence has wracked Mexico under the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took office in late 2018 pledging to pacify the country with a less confrontational approach to dealing with organized crime.

Lopez Obrador inherited a nation already reeling from a high murder rate. Since he took office, average annual homicide totals are on track to be the highest under any Mexican administration since modern records began.

He has faced criticism from his detractors for his security policy, which he termed "Hugs, not bullets."



Tags crime violence mexico
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
4

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
5

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by