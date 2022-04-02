First-of-its-kind volunteer hub launches for Ukraine relief

The Jewish Federations of North America are launching a first-of-its-kind central volunteer hub to support Ukrainian refugees fleeing the brutal war in Ukraine. The hub will be in charge of the recruitment and placement of hundreds of skilled volunteers, which will provide much-needed services on the ground.

This is a combined effort in cooperation with the Jewish Agency for Israel, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, and IsraAID.

Other organizations have also joined the effort to recruit the needed skill sets, including the JCC Association of North America, COJECO, the Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies, and The Jewish Education Project.

In addition to recruitment and placement, the hub manages a structured program for volunteers, coordinating lodging, transport, and logistics to ensure that the volunteer force can be focused and effective.

The focus of this initiative is the recruitment of North American Russian Speakers with backgrounds in early childhood education, mental health or social work professions. Down the road, non-Russian speakers may also be enlisted, depending on the needs in the field.

“Jewish Federations are uniquely positioned to create a centralized North American volunteer structure for this crisis, bringing together our extensive relationships with the network of organizations on the ground and our large network of Russian-Speaking Jews across North America,” said Sarah Eisenman, Chief Community and Jewish Life Officer at Jewish Federations of North America.

“There is a pressing need for skilled volunteer support, yet in a fast-moving crisis it can be difficult to map the needs and recruit the right people to match those needs. We’ve stepped in to meet the moment and bring together the organizations with those eager to serve,” she added.

The first group sent with the hub consists of 30 volunteers, largely refugees and 2nd generation refugees who are now returning to the same part of the world they have originated from, this time to offer aid and assistance.

They will ship out to the Ukraine border sometime early next week, and will remain on the ground for between two to four weeks.

Olga Markus, Director of Russian-Speaking Jewish Engagement at Jewish Federations of North America, added, “As a former refugee myself, I am proud to see how Russian-Speaking Jews in North America are responding to the Ukraine crisis through a variety of measures, including volunteering on the border. For refugees from the former Soviet Union, this is a meaningful opportunity to ‘pay-it-forward’ and I am proud to help lead this aid relief.”