The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia-Ukraine war: Satellite images show mass grave in Bucha

Explosion heard in Slavuta • More missiles at Odesa • More details of Bucha massacre come to light as Russia denies war crimes

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: APRIL 4, 2022 08:18
A woman stands near a building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 3, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)
A woman stands near a building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 3, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Massacres at Bucha, Irpin

Ukraine said 50 of some 300 bodies, found after Russian forces withdrew from Bucha northwest of the capital, Kyiv, were victims of extra-judicial killings by Russian troops. 

"When you get into Bucha, you see a turned over white car marked "mines" — that's what the Russians left behind," said Hadas Greenberg, KAN's correspondent in Ukraine.  

Greenberg described dead civilian bodies in cars and destroyed buildings.

Satellite images showed a 45-foot (14-m) -long trench dug into the grounds of a church where a mass grave was found. According to local witnesses and the city's mayor, a mass grave was set up in the local church. It includes 64 bodies. 

A satellite image shows the grave site with an approximately 45-foot (approximately 13,7 meters) long trench in the southwestern section of the area near the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints, in Bucha, Ukraine, March 31, 2022. (credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) A satellite image shows the grave site with an approximately 45-foot (approximately 13,7 meters) long trench in the southwestern section of the area near the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints, in Bucha, Ukraine, March 31, 2022. (credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

"There is no way to describe the hell that is happening there," Greenberg told Kan Radio. 

The Ukrainian army fended off seven attacks throughout Sunday, the Armed Forces announced, destroying two units of armored equipment. 

Russia has continued to reject the claims of human rights violations and war crimes made against it for massacres in Bucha, which have come in all directions, from Ukraine to NATO. 

'No civilian casualties were reported in the Ukrainian town of Bucha when it was controlled by the Russian Armed Forces," said Anatoly Antonov, the Russian Ambassador to the US, according to Russian state media TASS. 

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses people with condemnation of the Russian troops war crimes in the settlements around Ukrainian capital, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 3, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses people with condemnation of the Russian troops war crimes in the settlements around Ukrainian capital, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 3, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Ukraine said it found 410 bodies in towns near Kyiv in an investigation into possible war crimes and called for an International Criminal Court probe. France and Britain said they would support an investigation.

Troop withdrawal and amassment 

Explosions were heard in the early hours of Monday in the cities of Kherson and Odesa, in the south, while air raid sirens sounded across the east.

The Mayor of Ternopil, Serhiy Nadal, announced that an explosion was heard in his city. It is unclear if it was a missile attack. Ternopil is a city located nearly 120 kilometers east of Lviv. 

The mayor also reported a missile shot down over the city of Slavuta, situated between Lviv and Zhytomyr. Additional missiles were fired at Odesa, continuing the Russian assault on the city. 

Heavy fighting has continued in Mariupol as Russian forces attempt to take the southeastern port city, British military intelligence said, adding that Russian forces continue to consolidate and reorganize as they refocus their offensive into the Donbas region in the east of Ukraine.

Russian troops are withdrawing from Ukraine's Sumy region on the northeastern border with Russia, Sumy's regional administration announced overnight on Sunday. 

Belarus continued to reinforce its border with Ukraine, the Armed Forces announced, in the Volyn region in the northwest. 

Russian & Ukrainian casualties

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, some 18,000 Russians have died. The Russians lost 644 tanks, 143 planes, and 134 helicopters, according to the military report. 



Tags ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
5

America is dismantling the pillars of its own empire - Saudi editor to 'Post'

A military vehicle carrying Iranian Zoobin smart bomb (L) and Sagheb missile under pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and Late Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by