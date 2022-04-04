Russia-Ukraine war: Satellite images show mass grave in Bucha

Massacres at Bucha, Irpin

Ukraine said 50 of some 300 bodies, found after Russian forces withdrew from Bucha northwest of the capital, Kyiv, were victims of extra-judicial killings by Russian troops.

"When you get into Bucha, you see a turned over white car marked "mines" — that's what the Russians left behind," said Hadas Greenberg, KAN's correspondent in Ukraine.

Greenberg described dead civilian bodies in cars and destroyed buildings.

Satellite images showed a 45-foot (14-m) -long trench dug into the grounds of a church where a mass grave was found. According to local witnesses and the city's mayor, a mass grave was set up in the local church. It includes 64 bodies.

A satellite image shows the grave site with an approximately 45-foot (approximately 13,7 meters) long trench in the southwestern section of the area near the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints, in Bucha, Ukraine, March 31, 2022. (credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

"There is no way to describe the hell that is happening there," Greenberg told Kan Radio.

The Ukrainian army fended off seven attacks throughout Sunday, the Armed Forces announced, destroying two units of armored equipment.

Russia has continued to reject the claims of human rights violations and war crimes made against it for massacres in Bucha, which have come in all directions, from Ukraine to NATO.

'No civilian casualties were reported in the Ukrainian town of Bucha when it was controlled by the Russian Armed Forces," said Anatoly Antonov, the Russian Ambassador to the US, according to Russian state media TASS.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses people with condemnation of the Russian troops war crimes in the settlements around Ukrainian capital, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 3, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Ukraine said it found 410 bodies in towns near Kyiv in an investigation into possible war crimes and called for an International Criminal Court probe. France and Britain said they would support an investigation.

Troop withdrawal and amassment

Explosions were heard in the early hours of Monday in the cities of Kherson and Odesa, in the south, while air raid sirens sounded across the east.

The Mayor of Ternopil, Serhiy Nadal, announced that an explosion was heard in his city. It is unclear if it was a missile attack. Ternopil is a city located nearly 120 kilometers east of Lviv.

The mayor also reported a missile shot down over the city of Slavuta, situated between Lviv and Zhytomyr. Additional missiles were fired at Odesa, continuing the Russian assault on the city.

Heavy fighting has continued in Mariupol as Russian forces attempt to take the southeastern port city, British military intelligence said, adding that Russian forces continue to consolidate and reorganize as they refocus their offensive into the Donbas region in the east of Ukraine.

Russian troops are withdrawing from Ukraine's Sumy region on the northeastern border with Russia, Sumy's regional administration announced overnight on Sunday.

Belarus continued to reinforce its border with Ukraine, the Armed Forces announced, in the Volyn region in the northwest.

Russian & Ukrainian casualties

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, some 18,000 Russians have died. The Russians lost 644 tanks, 143 planes, and 134 helicopters, according to the military report.