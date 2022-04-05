The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukrainians allegedly poison Russian soldiers with tainted food

the Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate claimed that residents of the Kharkiv region had given Russian soldiers poisoned pies, killing two and hospitalizing 28.

By MICHAEL STARR, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 5, 2022 07:56
PRO-RUSSIAN armored convoy travels outside the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in Ukraine’s Donetsk region on Saturday. (photo credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)
PRO-RUSSIAN armored convoy travels outside the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in Ukraine’s Donetsk region on Saturday.
Ukrainian citizens are allegedly poisoning Russian soldiers with tainted food and drink, the Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate (GUR) claimed on Saturday. 

GUR claimed that residents of the Kharkiv region had given Russian soldiers poisoned pies, killing two and hospitalizing 28.

The intelligence agency also claimed that 500 Russian soldiers were in hospital due to " severe alcohol poisoning of unknown origin."

The Ukrainian government has on multiple occasions called upon and instructed its citizens on how to impede and attack Russian forces.

On the second day of the war, Kyiv authorities already began to issue instructions to residents to begin making Molotov cocktails.  On March 3, instructions to citizens and irregulars were asked to attack Russian military supplies, such as fuel, ammunition and food.

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/PAVEL MIKHEYEV)Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/PAVEL MIKHEYEV)

 "Without food the enemies will surrender to captivity," said one user.

President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the courage of "ordinary people who drive the occupiers out of grocery stores when the Russian military is trying to find food" last month. 

Russian soldiers have reportedly been poorly equipped with old food rations.

In mid-March the government launched a website that contains a wide variety of methods that Ukrainians could use to engage with Russian forces, including instructions on urban defense; How to start and steal a Russian tank; How to collect and transmit enemy information; Internet security; How to make Molotov cocktails and other homemade bombs; Tactical medicine fundamentals; and more. There are also instructions on how to demoralize enemy troops. 

"Each of us in his place can resist the enemy and contribute to victory. Together we will turn the lives of the occupiers into hell," the site reads on its homepage.



Tags Russia Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
