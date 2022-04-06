Bucha scenes do not 'look far short of genocide'-UK's Johnson

The sight of tied bodies shot at close range in the Ukrainian streets of Bucha does not "look far short of genocide," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

The deaths in Bucha, outside Kyiv, have triggered a global outcry and pledges of further sanctions against Russia from the West.

Ukrainian officials say between 150 and 300 bodies might be in a mass grave by a church in Bucha, north of the capital Kyiv, where satellite images taken weeks ago show bodies of civilians on a street, a private US company said.

"When you look at what's happening in Bucha, the revelations that we are seeing from what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has done in Ukraine, which doesn't look far short of genocide to me, it is no wonder that people are responding in the way that they are," he told reporters.

"And I have no doubt that the international community - Britain very much in the front rank - will be moving again in lockstep to impose more sanctions and more penalties on Vladimir Putin's regime."

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said earlier on Wednesday that the world must act to stop the mass murder in Ukraine, comparing reports of civilian killings by Russian troops to a 1995 genocide in Bosnia.

Even Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned "the massacre of Bucha" and kissed a Ukrainian flag sent from the town where tied bodies shot at close range littered the streets after Russian troops withdrew and bodies poked out of a mass grave at a church.

The reports and images showing civilian deaths in the Ukrainian city of Bucha are "very disturbing," China's ambassador to the United Nations said on Tuesday, but added that the circumstances should be verified and any accusations should be based on facts.

India on Tuesday condemned the killings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha and called for an independent investigation, having earlier declined to explicitly criticize the invasion of Ukraine by its long-time partner Russia.

"Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing," T.S. Tirumurti, India's permanent representative to the United Nations, told a meeting of the Security Council.