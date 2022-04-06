The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US, allies to ban investments in Russia, sanction banks

The new sanctions will impose additional restrictions on financial institutions and state-owned enterprises in Russia and target Russian government officials and their families

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 6, 2022 15:33
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2021 (photo credit: SARAH SILBIGER/REUTERS)
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2021
(photo credit: SARAH SILBIGER/REUTERS)

The United States and its allies will target Russian banks and officials with a "sweeping package" of sanctions on Wednesday and ban new investment in Russia, the White House said, after Washington and Kyiv accused Moscow of committing war crimes in Ukraine.

The new sanctions will impose additional restrictions on financial institutions and state-owned enterprises in Russia and target Russian government officials and their families, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow, what we're going to announce ... in coordination with the G7 and EU, (is) an additional sweeping package of sanctions measures that will impose costs on Russia and send it further down the road of economic, financial and technological isolation," Psaki said, noting that the G7 and EU comprised around 50% of the global economy.

The measures will "degrade key instruments of Russian state power, impose acute and immediate economic harm on Russia, and hold accountable the Russian kleptocracy that funds and supports (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war," she said.

She declined to comment on reports that the sanctions would target the daughters of Putin.

Graves with bodies of civilians, who according to local residents were killed by Russian soldiers, are seen, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 4, 2022. The inscription on a cross reads: ''Unknown''. (credit: REUTERS/VLADYSLAV MUSIIENKO) Graves with bodies of civilians, who according to local residents were killed by Russian soldiers, are seen, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 4, 2022. The inscription on a cross reads: ''Unknown''. (credit: REUTERS/VLADYSLAV MUSIIENKO)

The US Justice Department on Wednesday also planned to announce new enforcement actions to disrupt and prosecute criminal Russian activity.

Grim images emerging from the Ukrainian city of Bucha include a mass grave and bodies of people shot at close range, prompting calls for tougher action against Moscow and an international investigation. Read full story

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the killings were part of a deliberate Russian campaign to commit atrocities. Russia, which says it launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, denies targeting civilians and said images of the deaths were a "monstrous forgery" staged by the West. Neither provided evidence to support the assertions.

A senior French official said the European Union would also likely impose new sanctions on Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal reported that Sberbank may be among the banks targeted.

Two European diplomats said the final package of sanctions would be announced in a coordinated fashion on Wednesday.



Tags Russia war crimes Kyiv Ukraine-Russia War
