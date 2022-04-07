The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

WHO says making contingency plans for possible 'chemical assaults' in Ukraine

"Given the uncertainties of the current situation, there are no assurances that the war will not get worse," WHO's European head Hans Kluge said.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 7, 2022 14:47

Updated: APRIL 7, 2022 14:48
UN chemical weapons experts inspect alleged chemical samples from an attack in Syria, 2013 (photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
UN chemical weapons experts inspect alleged chemical samples from an attack in Syria, 2013
(photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

The World Health Organization's European head said on Thursday that the body was preparing for possible "chemical assaults" in Ukraine.

"Given the uncertainties of the current situation, there are no assurances that the war will not get worse," Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said in a statement sent to journalists from Lviv, Ukraine.

"WHO is considering all scenarios and making contingencies for different situations that could afflict the people of Ukraine, from the continued treatment of mass casualties, to chemical assaults," he said, without providing further details.

Western officials have repeatedly voiced fears that Russia may use chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine, with risks of spillover effects beyond the country.

Russia's defence ministry has accused Kyiv, without providing evidence, of planning a chemical attack against its own people in order to accuse Moscow of using chemical weapons in the invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24.

World Health Organization's Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge gives an interview for Reuters in Brussels, Belgium, December 22, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron)World Health Organization's Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge gives an interview for Reuters in Brussels, Belgium, December 22, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron)

In the same speech, which was delayed due to an air raid siren in Lviv, Kluge said the WHO was coordinating with the European Union to triage patients arriving from Ukraine and arranging for them to be sent on for treatment within Europe.

He said that the WHO has already delivered over 185 tonnes of medical supplies including material to support trauma across Ukraine and said a further 125 tonnes were on the way.

A WHO database showed that there have been 91 attacks on Ukraine's health care infrastructure resulting in 73 deaths since the invasion began, without saying who was responsible.



Tags European Union Russia chemical weapons WHO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
2

Jews behind Russia-Ukraine war to form new Jewish state - Islamic scholar

A Kyiv-based TV tower was shelled
3

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
4

Russia aims to capture eastern, southern Ukraine - Zelensky

A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022.
5

Space Needle-sized asteroid heading for Earth in close flyby

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by