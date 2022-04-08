The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Microsoft disrupts Russian cyberattack on US, Ukraine, EU targets

The tech firm said a group it nicknamed "Strontium" was trying to spy on government bodies and think tanks in the EU and the United States, as well as Ukrainian institutions.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 8, 2022 07:37
A Russian flag is seen on the laptop screen in front of a computer screen on which cyber code is displayed, in this illustration picture taken March 2, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
A Russian flag is seen on the laptop screen in front of a computer screen on which cyber code is displayed, in this illustration picture taken March 2, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

Microsoft said on Thursday it had disrupted hacking attempts by Russian military spies aimed at breaking into Ukrainian, European Union, and American targets.

In a blog post, the tech firm said a group it nicknamed "Strontium" was using seven internet domains as part of an effort to spy on government bodies and think tanks in the EU and the United States, as well as Ukrainian institutions such as media organizations.

Microsoft did not identify any of the targets by name.

Strontium is Microsoft's moniker for a group others often call Fancy Bear or APT28 - a hacking squad linked to Russia's military intelligence agency.

The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

THE MICROSOFT Israel development center in Herzliya Pituah. (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90) THE MICROSOFT Israel development center in Herzliya Pituah. (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

Ukraine has been buffeted by hacking attempts since Russian forces invaded the country in February.



