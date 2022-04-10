The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Gigi Hadid faces criticism after denouncing terror attack in Tel Aviv

"Innocent Israelis don't deserve to die," Hadid wrote in an Instagram story post.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: APRIL 10, 2022 21:34
Models Gigi Hadid (L) and Bella Hadid pose for photos (photo credit: REUTERS)
Models Gigi Hadid (L) and Bella Hadid pose for photos
(photo credit: REUTERS)

American-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid faced criticism from social media users on Saturday after posting an Instagram story where she denounced the terror attack that took the lives of three Israelis on Dizengoff Street Thursday night.

"I would like to say that terrorism goes against the true message of the Free Palestine Movement. What happened in Tel Aviv is a tragedy, and is disappointing to Palestinians who want peace and fairness for all - regardless of religion, race or politics," Hadid wrote in her post. "Innocent Israelis don't deserve to die."

Hadid also gave her condolences to the families of the terror victims - Tomer Morad (28), Eitam Megini (27) and Barak Lofan (35). The three were buried on Sunday. The first two were childhood friends.

However, Hadid nevertheless received criticism on Twitter for her post, with one user calling her a "Zionist apologist." Another user tweeted that "someone should tell [Hadid] that fighting under occupation is legal under international law, so what Palestinians have been doing is 200% legal."

Other users also justified the terror attack in their criticism of Hadid. Another user wrote that the model is "so f***ing dumb to openly call the Palestinian resistance 'terrorism.'" Another tweet with nearly 200 likes accused Hadid of "defaming Palestinian freedom fighters."

Gigi Hadid's story post on Instagram denouncing the Tel Aviv terror attack. (credit: Screenshot/Instagram) Gigi Hadid's story post on Instagram denouncing the Tel Aviv terror attack. (credit: Screenshot/Instagram)

Before posting the Instagram story, Hadid had frequently criticized Israel, especially during Operation Guardian of the Walls. She most recently equated the suffering of Ukrainians and Palestinians in a post on Instagram last month in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The terrorist of Thursday's attack, Raad Hazem, was only found hours later after a night-long manhunt in a mosque in Jaffa by two Shin Bet officers. In addition to killing three, Hazem also injured a dozen people in the attack.

On Sunday, IDF forces shot at the two brothers of Hazem in Jenin's industrial zone, Palestinian media reported. Neither brother was killed in the altercation.

Ariella Marsden contributed to this report.



Tags Terrorism social media Gigi Hadid Instagram Israeli–Palestinian conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Space Needle-sized asteroid heading for Earth in close flyby

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
5

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by