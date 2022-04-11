The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia-Ukraine war: Fighting intensifies in Mariupol

Russian assault on Mariupol continues • Possibility laid out for Russian actions out of Transnistria • Gas to continue through Ukraine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: APRIL 11, 2022 10:25

Updated: APRIL 11, 2022 10:52
Emergency workers remove debris of a building destroyed in the course of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 10, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)
Emergency workers remove debris of a building destroyed in the course of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 10, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Fighting continues in separatist regions

Russian shelling has continued in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with Ukrainian forces repulsing several assaults resulting in the destruction of Russian tanks, vehicles and artillery equipment, the UK's Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin on Monday.

Russian forces' prior use of phosphorous munitions in the Donetsk region also raises the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as fighting for the city intensifies, British military intelligence said.

The report said that Russia's continued reliance on unguided bombs decreases its ability to discriminate when targeting and conducting strikes and greatly increased the risk of further civilian casualties.

Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region in Ukraine's east, said infrastructure including food stores had been targeted by Russian "informants," also without providing evidence. Reuters could not confirm the claims.

A woman walks next to an armored vehicle of pro-Russian troops the building of a theatre destroyed in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO) A woman walks next to an armored vehicle of pro-Russian troops the building of a theatre destroyed in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

“It is likely that the enemy, in order to disrupt the supply of goods to the places of hostilities, will continue to strike at transport infrastructure facilities in Ukraine in order to destroy or disable them,” the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said.

Russian offensive continues 

Russian forces were continuing their offensive to establish full control over the southern city of Mariupol, seeking to storm an iron and steel plant and the seaport.

Graves of civilians killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict are seen next to apartment buildings in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO) Graves of civilians killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict are seen next to apartment buildings in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Explosions were seen in the Kharkiv Oblast and air sirens were heard in Kyiv, Dnipro, Poltava and Zaporizhzhia overnight and into Monday morning. Additionally, explosions were recorded in Mykolaiv 

Ukrainian forces carried out strikes against the Petrovsky district of the Donetsk separatist region, Russian news agency RIA reported. 

According to a Monday morning update from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian losses from the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine tally at 19,500. 

Is Russia looking to Transnistria as an offensive launchpad? 

Russia might also carry out provocative actions in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova in order to accuse Ukraine of aggression against a neighboring state, Ukraine's general staff said, without providing evidence.

Sergey Bratchuk, the Odesa region spokesman added on Monday that Ukrainian intelligence was well aware of Russian military personnel stationed in Transnistria on the border with Moldova. 

Read more on our Russia-Ukraine coverage:

Evacuating refugees from Ukraine 

On Sunday, approximately 70,000 Ukrainian refugees passed through the Moldovan and EU borders to safety, according to a Monday morning update from Ukraine's Border Guards. An additional 27,000 crossed through Poland. 

Iryna Vereshchuk, the deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, announced the establishment of nine humanitarian corridors for evacuation. 

Russian Gas continues its route to Europe via Ukraine

Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday in line with requests from European consumers, the company said.

Gazprom said requests stood at 94.9 million cubic meters for April 11, in line with an earlier report by Interfax news agency, which cited data from Ukraine's gas pipeline operator.



Tags Russia ukraine gas Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Space Needle-sized asteroid heading for Earth in close flyby

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
5

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by