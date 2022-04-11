Russia-Ukraine war: Fighting intensifies in Mariupol

Fighting continues in separatist regions

Russian shelling has continued in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with Ukrainian forces repulsing several assaults resulting in the destruction of Russian tanks, vehicles and artillery equipment, the UK's Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin on Monday.

Russian forces' prior use of phosphorous munitions in the Donetsk region also raises the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as fighting for the city intensifies, British military intelligence said.

The report said that Russia's continued reliance on unguided bombs decreases its ability to discriminate when targeting and conducting strikes and greatly increased the risk of further civilian casualties.

Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region in Ukraine's east, said infrastructure including food stores had been targeted by Russian "informants," also without providing evidence. Reuters could not confirm the claims.

“It is likely that the enemy, in order to disrupt the supply of goods to the places of hostilities, will continue to strike at transport infrastructure facilities in Ukraine in order to destroy or disable them,” the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said.

Russian offensive continues

Russian forces were continuing their offensive to establish full control over the southern city of Mariupol, seeking to storm an iron and steel plant and the seaport.

Graves of civilians killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict are seen next to apartment buildings in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Explosions were seen in the Kharkiv Oblast and air sirens were heard in Kyiv, Dnipro, Poltava and Zaporizhzhia overnight and into Monday morning. Additionally, explosions were recorded in Mykolaiv

Ukrainian forces carried out strikes against the Petrovsky district of the Donetsk separatist region, Russian news agency RIA reported.

According to a Monday morning update from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian losses from the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine tally at 19,500.

Is Russia looking to Transnistria as an offensive launchpad?

Russia might also carry out provocative actions in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova in order to accuse Ukraine of aggression against a neighboring state, Ukraine's general staff said, without providing evidence.

Sergey Bratchuk, the Odesa region spokesman added on Monday that Ukrainian intelligence was well aware of Russian military personnel stationed in Transnistria on the border with Moldova.

Evacuating refugees from Ukraine

On Sunday, approximately 70,000 Ukrainian refugees passed through the Moldovan and EU borders to safety, according to a Monday morning update from Ukraine's Border Guards. An additional 27,000 crossed through Poland.

Iryna Vereshchuk, the deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, announced the establishment of nine humanitarian corridors for evacuation.

Russian Gas continues its route to Europe via Ukraine

Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday in line with requests from European consumers, the company said.

Gazprom said requests stood at 94.9 million cubic meters for April 11, in line with an earlier report by Interfax news agency, which cited data from Ukraine's gas pipeline operator.