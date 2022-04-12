The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

German president says Kyiv did not want him to visit

Steinmeier had planned to visit Kyiv with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and the presidents of Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 12, 2022 22:38
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attends a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, April 8, 2022. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS. (photo credit: Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS.)
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attends a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, April 8, 2022. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS.
(photo credit: Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS.)

A planned visit to Kyiv by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was not welcomed by Ukraine, he said on Tuesday, following a report that President Volodymyr Zelensky was critical of Steinmeier's historic advocacy of Western rapprochement with Russia.

Steinmeier had planned to visit Kyiv with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and the presidents of Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia "to send a strong signal of European solidarity with Ukraine there," he told journalists during a visit to Warsaw.

"I was ready for that. But apparently - and I have to admit - that was not wanted in Kyiv," he said, without elaborating.

It was not immediately clear whether the other European leaders would visit without Steinmeier. Ukrainian authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.

Bild newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday that Zelensky had rejected Steinmeier's plans to visit due to his close relations with Russia in recent years and his years of support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a project designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany but which has since been canceled.

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) welcomes his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at the 23rd OSCE Ministerial Council organized by Germany's OSCE Chairmanship in Hamburg, Germany December 8, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER) German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) welcomes his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at the 23rd OSCE Ministerial Council organized by Germany's OSCE Chairmanship in Hamburg, Germany December 8, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER)

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a social media backlash tweeting past pictures of Steinmeier affectionately embracing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the president expressed regret for his earlier stance.

He said his years of support for Nord Stream 2 had been clearly a mistake.

Asked for comment on Steinmeier's remarks, a German government spokesperson said, "Germany was and is one of the most determined supporters of Ukraine. ... And it will stay that way.

"The federal president takes a clear and unequivocal position on the side of Ukraine," the spokesperson added.

Steinmeier, a Social Democrat who served as foreign minister under Chancellor Angela Merkel before being elevated to the presidency, had known Russian President Vladimir Putin since 2001.

A speech that Putin held at Germany's lower house of parliament in 2001, speaking German to lawmakers, gave Steinmeier hope for better relations between Moscow and Berlin, he told Spiegel magazine in an interview published earlier on Tuesday.

"That Putin from the year 2001 has nothing in common with the Putin of 2022, who we are now experiencing as a brutal, entrenched warmonger," Steinmeier said.



Tags germany Russia ukraine Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
5

Third victim of Tel Aviv terror attack a former Israeli Olympian

Barak Lufan, Olympic athlete, was criticaly injured in a terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022, and died the next day.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by