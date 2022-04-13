Russia says 1,026 Ukrainian marines surrendered in Mariupol

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov claimed on Wednesday that more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines had surrendered in the besieged port city of Mariupol and urged remaining forces holed up in the Azovstal steel mill to surrender.

Russia's defense ministry also claimed that 1,026 soldiers of Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade surrendered in the city of Mariupol, according to TASS news agency.

There was no comment from Ukrainian officials on the statement made on Kadyrov's Telegram channel. Ukraine's General Staff, in its morning report on Wednesday, said that Russian forces were proceeding with attacks on Azovstal and the port.

"More than a thousand marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine surrendered today in Mariupol. There are hundreds of wounded among them. This is the right choice," Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The head of Chechnya said that at the moment about two hundred wounded are in the bowels of Azovstal, they cannot receive medical care. "It would be better for them and everyone else to end this senseless confrontation and return to their families," Kadyrov said.

Russian television showed pictures of what it said were marines giving themselves up at Illich Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol on Tuesday, many of them injured.

It was not clear what plant - Azovstal or Illich Iron and Steel Works - Kadyrov meant when he talked about the 1,000 surrendered Ukrainian marines.