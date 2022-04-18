The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine-Russia War: Russia uses Ukrainian children as human shields - GUR

The children have allegedly been used as hostages to make sure civilians don't report on Russian troop movements or as shields to protect equipment.

By AARON REICH
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 13:09
Child's overalls, shoes and boots are placed beside candles during a demonstration organised by the Ukrainian Association in Finland to honour the memory of the children killed amid the Russian invasion in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, in Helsinki, Finland, April 10, 2022. (photo credit: Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari via REUTERS)
Child's overalls, shoes and boots are placed beside candles during a demonstration organised by the Ukrainian Association in Finland to honour the memory of the children killed amid the Russian invasion in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, in Helsinki, Finland, April 10, 2022.
(photo credit: Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari via REUTERS)

Russia may be using Ukrainian children as human shields when moving military equipment during their ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate (GUR) claimed in early April.

There have been numerous reports of this occurring, either as hostages to make sure civilians don't share Russian troop movements to the Ukrainian army or to ensure that Ukrainian forces don't fire on Russian equipment columns. 

Incidents of this occurring have been reported throughout the country, though the GUR specifies cases in the Sumy, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv oblasts.

But there have been many other reports as well.

In early March, the Russian Black Sea Fleet was accused by the Ukrainian military of using civilian vessels as human shields. 

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016 (credit: Russian Ministry of Defence/Wikimedia Commons) Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016 (credit: Russian Ministry of Defence/Wikimedia Commons)

On other occasions, reports emerged that Russian forces would set up military equipment in civilian areas, using their homes as de facto human shields.

Also in March, Ukraine and Russia accused each other of using human shields.

At the time, Russia claimed Ukraine was using foreigners and civilians as human shields by allegedly preventing them from evacuating.

Ukraine further accused Russia of using civilians as human shields by using evacuating civilians to stop Ukrainians from shooting and by setting up their troops and equipment in residential areas.

The alleged use of human shields is one of the many war crimes Ukraine has accused Russia of committing throughout the ongoing war.

Claims of alleged war crimes against Ukraine can be submitted to a special website set up by the Ukrainian government in March.

The deaths of children in Ukraine during the war is something that has been widely reported on by Ukraine and independent sources, such as the United Nations.

As of Monday, 205 children have been killed and 362 injured since the invasion began, Interfax reported, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

Michael Starr and Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Russia ukraine war crimes Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.
2

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
3

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.
4

Israel carries out successful laser interception trials

Israel's ground-breaking laser system experiment carried out in the south of the country by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D, or MAFAT in Hebrew) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.
5

NYPD name person of interest in NY subway shooting

Law enforcement officers and firefighters work near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, April 12, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by