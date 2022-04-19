The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian news site Mediazona says it will not comply with censorship

Mediazona said that it had tried to comply with censorship laws for years but that it refused to call Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "special operation."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 19, 2022 01:43

Updated: APRIL 19, 2022 01:45
Russian journalist Sergei Smirnov delivers a speech during a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, Russia, August 10, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)
Russian journalist Sergei Smirnov delivers a speech during a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, Russia, August 10, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

Russian independent news website Mediazona announced on Monday in a series of tweets that it would no longer comply with Russian censorship, specifically a requirement to label sources as "foreign agencies" on the site and on social media.

Mediazona said that it had tried to comply with media censorship laws for years, "even the most idiotic ones," but that it refused to call Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 a "special operation," and was therefore banned in Russia.

"We are no longer going to comply with all other crazy requirements and continue to put THIS MESSAGE," the site tweeted. "Mediazona works only for our readers and for several years continues to exist and develop thanks to your support."

Mediazona added that it lost 70% of donations in a single month and asked for readers to provide additional support to the publication.

Service members of pro-Russian troops ride an armoured vehicle during fighting in Ukraine-Russia conflict near a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works company in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 12, 2022. (credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters) Service members of pro-Russian troops ride an armoured vehicle during fighting in Ukraine-Russia conflict near a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works company in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 12, 2022. (credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

"Only with your help will we be able to continue to work and talk about the craziest and most important things - now completely without censorship and pressure from Roskomnadzor," it added, referring to the Russian government censorship agency. "Thanks for staying with us. No war!"



Tags Russia ukraine journalism censorship Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.
2

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
3

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.
4

Israel carries out successful laser interception trials

Israel's ground-breaking laser system experiment carried out in the south of the country by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D, or MAFAT in Hebrew) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.
5

NYPD name person of interest in NY subway shooting

Law enforcement officers and firefighters work near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, April 12, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by