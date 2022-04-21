The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Satellite images reveal mass graves dug outside of Mariupol, Ukraine

Russian forces have been accused of making these graves shortly after capturing the city.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: APRIL 21, 2022 22:16

Updated: APRIL 21, 2022 22:30
A BOY walks past graves of civilians who, according to local residents in Bucha, were killed by Russian soldiers. The inscription on the cross in the middle reads: 'Unknown'. (photo credit: REUTERS/VLADYSLAV MUSIIENKO)
A BOY walks past graves of civilians who, according to local residents in Bucha, were killed by Russian soldiers. The inscription on the cross in the middle reads: 'Unknown'.
(photo credit: REUTERS/VLADYSLAV MUSIIENKO)

Russian forces reportedly built several mass graves in Mariupol and deposited hundreds of corpses of Ukrainian war victims there, according to Ukrainian media. Satellite imagery from near the besieged Ukrainian city shows a mass grave site that has expanded in recent weeks to contain more than 200 new graves, a private US company said on Thursday.

Ukrainian officials identified the location of the mass graves two days earlier, CNN reported, as Russian forces have nearly captured Mariupol as of Thursday, and have backed Ukrainian forces and civilians to the Azovstal power plant.

Maxar Technologies MAXR.N said a review of images from mid-March through mid-April indicates the expansion of the graves began between March 23-26. The site lies adjacent to an existing cemetery in the village of Manhush, 20 kilometers west of Mariupol, Maxar said. 

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, posted the coordinates of the site on Telegram accusing Russian forces of digging the graves, CNN reported.

Each grave measures about 30 meters.

Mariupol's mayor, Vadym Boichenko, said that Russia has been hiding evidence of its burials by collecting the corpses from the city streets and taking them to Manhush, a village nearby Mariupol, The Guardian reported, the same day the satellite images were released.

Boichenko went on to say that the mass grave was located in a field next to the village's cemetery and that most bodies had already been removed. He estimated that more than 20,000 residents of his city had been killed since the Russian invasion began.

Earlier this month, photos were released of dead civilians in the town of Bucha to what many claim to be a genocide committed by Russian forces. Russian forces had reportedly organized the killings by tying the hands of civilians behind their back followed by a gunshot to their heads. The incident led to widespread condemnation by many world leaders and accusations of Russia of committing war crimes.

Reuters contributed to this report.



