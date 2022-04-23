The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine-Russia War: Shelling of eastern Luhansk's cities intensify

Despite the heavy bombardment, UK intelligence estimates on Saturday were that the Russian Army had not made significant gains in the last 24 hours.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 23, 2022 11:07
Firefighters walk next to a damaged five-storey building after shelling in the city of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, in this handout photo released on March 28, 2022. (photo credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)
Firefighters walk next to a damaged five-storey building after shelling in the city of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, in this handout photo released on March 28, 2022.
(photo credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

All the Ukrainian-controlled cities in the eastern region of Luhansk were constantly being shelled by Russian forces on Saturday and the barrage was intensifying, the region's governor Serhiy Haidai said on television.

He said Ukrainian forces were leaving some settlements there in order to regroup, but that the move did not amount to a critical setback. Russia denies targeting civilian areas.

Russia's defense ministry said that its forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet and destroyed three MI-8 helicopters at an airfield in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine regarding the Russian claims.

Russia has not made major gains in last 24 hours - UK

Russian forces have made no major gains in the last 24 hours despite increased activity, as Ukrainian counterattacks continue to hinder their efforts, British military intelligence said on Saturday.

A tank of pro-Russian troops drives along a road near burnt-out residential buildings in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 5, 2022. (credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters) A tank of pro-Russian troops drives along a road near burnt-out residential buildings in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 5, 2022. (credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Despite Russia's claimed conquest of the port city of Mariupol, heavy fighting continues to frustrate Moscow's attempts to capture the city, impeding their progress in the Donbas region, the Ministry of Defense tweeted in a regular bulletin.

Russia's air and maritime forces have not established control in either domain owing to the effectiveness of Ukraine’s air and sea defenses, it said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

208 children killed since war began

At least 208 children have been killed and 387 injured since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said on Saturday morning.

The real number is probably higher since the current tally does not include areas that are occupied by Russians or where fighting is still ongoing, the office added. 

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Saturday that if all went as planned, evacuations from the besieged city of Mariupol would start at noon.

"Today, we again will be trying to evacuate women, children and the elderly," Vereshchuk wrote in a social media post.



