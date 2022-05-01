The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Second bombing in two days in Kabul

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday, according to the group's Telegram channel.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 1, 2022 02:18
An Ambulance is seen near the site of explosions at Khalifa Sahib Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan April 29, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALI KHARA)
An Ambulance is seen near the site of explosions at Khalifa Sahib Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan April 29, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALI KHARA)

 A bomb blast in a passenger van in Kabul on Saturday killed at least one person, officials said, in the second explosion in the Afghan capital in two days, as security concerns arise on the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday, according to the group's Telegram channel.

"One woman was killed and three more injured," Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul's commander, told Reuters.

A day earlier, an explosion killed more than 50 worshippers after Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque amid a spate of mosque attacks during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan

One witness to the passenger van blast, Ali Maisam, 19, who was waiting outside a nearby bakery at the time, said he saw a number of bodies.

An armed member of Taliban forces stands outside an emergency hospital, after several civilians were killed in an explosion, in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 3, 2021 (credit: JORGE SILVA / REUTERS) An armed member of Taliban forces stands outside an emergency hospital, after several civilians were killed in an explosion, in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 3, 2021 (credit: JORGE SILVA / REUTERS)

"I saw people coming out of the minibus with bloody and burnt faces... I saw that four bodies were taken out and a woman was among the dead,” he said.

Security concerns have risen across Afghanistan as the country prepares to mark Eid al-Fitr on Sunday under Taliban rule for the first time in more than 20 years, after the group was removed from power following a U.S. invasion in 2001.

The Taliban retook power last August after foreign forces pulled out of the country and since then Afghanistan grapples with a rise in attacks by Islamic State.

Taliban authorities announced on Saturday that Eid would be marked the following day, leading to raucous rounds of celebratory gunfire in the streets of Kabul late on Saturday night.

"We ensure our countrymen we will ensure security during Eid," spokesman for Afghan interior ministry Abdul Nafee Takor said.



