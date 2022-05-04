US gives Ukraine service dogs body armor

The Ukrainian State Border Guard announced on Tuesday in a Facebook post that the United States sent them armor for service canines.

Tactical canines are extremely versatile and powerful tools. Bigger dogs like German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois can neutralize threats on command by holding an individual in place with their strong jaws.

Military canines can also be trained to sniff out drugs, bombs, cadavers or missing people. This is particularly important in situations where people may be trapped under collapsed buildings or rubble, unable to cry for help.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In all of these contexts, the dogs are in danger of physical harm. They need to be protected in a way that will interfere with their work.

The protective vests sent to Ukraine by the US will protect the dogs from burns, debris and thrown projectiles among other physical threats.

A soldier in the canine special forces in Hatzerim, Israel (credit: DEBBIE ZIMELMAN)

In the announcement, the Border Guard stated, "now, our four-legged helpers who will be serving in dangerous areas, will also be protected."