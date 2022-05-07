The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Two Russian missiles hit border villages in northern Ukraine - governor

Russian shelling destroyed museum dedicated to famous Ukrainian philosopher, regional governor says • Multiple missiles reportedly hit Odesa

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 7, 2022 17:37
A hole is seen at the site where a missile strike hit a residential area, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 7, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA)
A hole is seen at the site where a missile strike hit a residential area, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 7, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA)

Air-launched Russian missiles hit two locations near the Russian border in Ukraine's northern Sumy region on Saturday, local governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said.

A border guard was wounded by the strikes on the Myropilske and Khotin municipalities, Zhyvytskyi wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters was not able to immediately confirm details of the report.

Russian forces fully withdrew from Sumy region in early April after advancing into parts of the region at the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Shelling destroys museum

Russian shelling hit a museum dedicated to the philosopher and poet Hryhoriy Skovoroda in the Ukrainian village of Skovorodynivka, causing a fire that destroyed the building, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said on Saturday.

The overnight shelling hit the roof of the Hryhoriy Skovoroda Literary Memorial Museum, injuring a 35-year-old custodian, but the most valuable items had been moved earlier to a safer place, Sinegubov said in a post on social media.

A Ukrainian serviceman points a rifle at his position during tactical exercises at a military camp, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, April 29, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO)A Ukrainian serviceman points a rifle at his position during tactical exercises at a military camp, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, April 29, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO)

"The premises were practically all destroyed," he said.

Skovoroda, a famous 18th century philosopher and poet of Ukraine Cossack origin, spent the last years of his life on an estate of the local landowners in the village of Ivanovka, which was later renamed in his honor - Skovorodynivka.

"This year marks the 300th anniversary of the great philosopher's birth," Sinegubov said. "The occupiers can destroy the museum where Hryhoriy Skovoroda worked for the last years of his life and where he was buried. But they will not destroy our memory and our values."

Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of what it calls anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked act of aggression.

Missiles hit Odesa

Several missiles hit the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Saturday, the regional administration's spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk said in televised remarks.

Bratchuk said the strikes hit the city after targets in the surrounding Odesa region had been hit by four missiles earlier in the day.

He did not give further detail about the new strikes, saying that the facts were still being established.

Reuters was not able to immediately confirm details of the report.



Tags Russia ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
