Hong Kong's next leader endorsed by pro-Beijing elites

Hong Kong's leader-in-waiting, John Lee, the sole candidate, received the votes of 1,416 members of a pro-Beijing election committee.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 8, 2022 08:08
John Lee waves next to his wife Janet Lam Lai-sim after he was elected as Hong Kong's Chief Executive, in Hong Kong, China, May 8, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/LAM YIK)
John Lee waves next to his wife Janet Lam Lai-sim after he was elected as Hong Kong's Chief Executive, in Hong Kong, China, May 8, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LAM YIK)

Hong Kong's leader-in-waiting, John Lee, was endorsed for the city's top job on Sunday by a committee stacked with pro-Beijing loyalists, as the financial hub attempts to relaunch itself after several years of political upheaval.

Lee, the sole candidate, received the votes of 1,416 members of a pro-Beijing election committee on Sunday morning, granting him the majority required to anoint him as Hong Kong's next leader. Eight voted to "not support" him.

Few of the city's 7.4 million people have any say in choosing their leader, despite China's promises to one day grant full democracy to the former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Security was tight around the venue, with police preventing a small group of protesters from approaching.

"We believe we represent many Hong Kong people in expressing opposition to this China-style, single-candidate election," said Chan Po-ying, a protester with the League of Social Democrats, holding up a banner demanding full democracy.

Hong Kong's only Chief Executive candidate John Lee looks on as officials open ballot boxes during the election of Hong Kong's next Chief Executive, in Hong Kong, China, May 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU) Hong Kong's only Chief Executive candidate John Lee looks on as officials open ballot boxes during the election of Hong Kong's next Chief Executive, in Hong Kong, China, May 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU)

Lee, a former Hong Kong secretary for security, has forcefully implemented China's harsher regime under a national security law that has been used to arrest scores of democrats, disband civil society groups and shutter liberal media outlets, such as Apple Daily and Stand News.

He has pledged to relaunch Hong Kong as an international city and bolster its competitiveness, amid concerns among some Western governments, including the United States, that freedoms and the rule of law have been undermined by the security legislation that was imposed by Beijing in 2020.

Chinese authorities say the law is necessary to restore stability after protracted pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Some critics say Lee's attempts to relaunch Hong Kong internationally could be affected by sanctions imposed on him by the United States in 2020 over what Washington said was his role in "being involved in coercing, arresting, detaining, or imprisoning individuals" under the security law.

YouTube owner Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O has said it took down the Lee campaign's YouTube account to comply with US sanction laws.

Lee, who says enacting more national security laws for Hong Kong will be a priority, has often said Hong Kong is a law-abiding society and that everyone must act in accordance with the law.

Among his other priorities, Lee has said he will restructure the government to bolster policy-making and try to boost housing supply in one of the world's most expensive housing markets.



