The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Qatar's emir to visit Iran, Europe next week - report

Iranian state media reported on Sunday that Qatar's emir would travel to Iran to bolster ties but did not give an exact date or further details.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 8, 2022 15:53
QATAR’S EMIR Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attends Qatar’s National Day celebrations in Doha in December. (photo credit: QATAR NEWS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
QATAR’S EMIR Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attends Qatar’s National Day celebrations in Doha in December.
(photo credit: QATAR NEWS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Qatar's emir will visit Iran, Germany, Britain and other European states starting this week on a trip expected to discuss efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal and energy security in Europe, a source briefed on the visit said on Sunday.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, ruler of one of the world's top natural gas exporters, will visit Iran and then head on an "extensive visit to the EU and UK", said the source, requesting anonymity as the trip has yet to be officially announced.

A key focus of discussions is how to "bridge the gap" on the nuclear talks which have been on hold since March, as well as liquefied natural gas and energy security on the European leg of the trip, the source said in a statement to Reuters.

Iranian state media reported on Sunday that Qatar's emir would travel to Iran to bolster ties but did not give an exact date or further details.

Germany and other European countries have sought to boost energy ties with Qatar as they seek alternatives to Russian gas amid supply fears and rising prices in light of the Ukraine conflict.

QATAR’S EMIR Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani meets with US President Joe Biden at the White House in January. (credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS) QATAR’S EMIR Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani meets with US President Joe Biden at the White House in January. (credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)

Most Qatari volumes are locked into long-term contracts and Qatar's energy minister has said that no single country has the capacity to replace Russian gas supplies to Europe with liquefied natural gas in the event of a disruption.

The source said the emir's trip also aimed to bring the parties to the Iran nuclear pact to "a new middle ground".

Indirect US-Iranian talks to salvage the deal have been at an impasse chiefly over Tehran's insistence that Washington removes the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, its elite security force, from the US Foreign Terrorist Organization list.

Under the pact, Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program in return for relief from sanctions. Washington withdrew from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed US sanctions. Tehran retaliated by gradually violating the agreement's nuclear curbs.



Tags Iran qatar iran israel war scenario Nuclear Deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian frigate may have been hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles - report

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
2

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
3

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by