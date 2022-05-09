The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russian precision-guided munitions heavily depleted - UK intelligence

Russia has used aging munitions in order to bombard Ukrainian towns with 'little or no regard for civilian casualties,' an intel report reads.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 9, 2022 09:14

Updated: MAY 9, 2022 09:52
Russian 9K37 Buk self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile launchers. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Russian 9K37 Buk self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile launchers.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Russia is taking hits

Russia's stockpile of precision-guided munitions has likely been heavily depleted, according to a British Defense Ministry intelligence update on Monday morning.

"At the onset of its invasion of Ukraine, Russia publicly promoted its ability to conduct surgical strikes and limit collateral damage," the update began. "It stated that Ukrainian cities would therefore be safe from bombardment.

"However, as the conflict continues beyond Russian pre-war expectations, Russia’s stockpile of precision-guided munitions has likely been heavily depleted. This has forced the use of readily available but aging munitions that are less reliable, less accurate and more easily intercepted. Russia will likely struggle to replace the precision weaponry it has already expended," the report reads. 

In addition, "Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has revealed shortcomings in its ability to conduct precision strikes at scale. Russia has subjected Ukraine’s towns and cities to intense and indiscriminate bombardments with little or no regard for civilian casualties," it added.

Russia continues campaign in eastern Ukraine

Russia was continuing its "full-scale armed aggression" in order to establish "full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and create a land corridor between mainland Russia and occupied Crimea," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on its Facebook page on Monday morning.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a session of a parliament where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses Ukrainian lawmakers via videolink, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 3, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a session of a parliament where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses Ukrainian lawmakers via videolink, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 3, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

The main Russian thrusts were occurring in the directions of Slobozhansky and Donetsk, but there is still a high probability of missile attacks throughout Ukraine, the post reads.

Turning attention back to Kharkiv 

Russia was also massing forces in the area of Izium in order to attack southwards towards the Kharkiv oblast towns Sulyhivka, Nova Dmytrivka and Kurulka.

Russia was also concentrating up to 19 tactical battalions in the Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border in order to replenish units that have suffered significant losses.

In the Donetsk region, Russian forces were focusing their efforts on breaking through the Ukrainian line of defense using aircraft and artillery,  in order to take control of the towns Rubizhne and Popasna and then continue west to Siversk, Slovyansk, Lysychansk, and Avdiivka.

A  forced celebration? 

In the Zaporizhzhia oblast, Russian soldiers had seized personal documents from local citizens without reason and said that they would only be returned if the civilians participated in Victory Day celebrations, according to the Facebook post.

Combat formations were also in full readiness mode to invade the separatist Moldovan region of Transnistria.

Ukrainian air-defense systems managed to hit ten Russian targets on Sunday, including six Orlan-10 UAVs, one Forpost UAV and three cruise missiles, the army said. 

It also said it repulsed six Russian attacks and destroyed 20 tanks, one artillery system, 29 armored combat vehicles and five vehicles, the Facebook post concluded. 



