Russia-Ukraine war: Fighting continues on Snake Island, eastern Ukraine

Russia continues eastern Ukraine offensive in Donetsk and Luhansk • Belarus increases special operations units at border

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 11, 2022 09:43

Updated: MAY 11, 2022 09:50
Burnt cars are pictured through the glass of a damaged car in Saltivka neighbourhood, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 10, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES)
Belarus hikes up troops on the border

The Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that Belarus had deployed a number of special operations units to its border with Ukraine. 

Russia continues eastern Ukraine offensive

The Russian military continued its operations in eastern Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk separatist regions, as well as in Kherson, with the ultimate goal of creating a land bridge between these regions and Crimea, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a Wednesday update. 

These territories will be a part of Russia soon enough, said Crimea's Deputy Prime Minister Georgy Muradov in an interview with the Russian news site RIA. 

Of particular interest to the Russian military is the city of Rubizhne in Donetsk, the army added. 

Damaged cars are pictured on debris of a damaged residencial building in Saltivka neighbourhood, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES) Damaged cars are pictured on debris of a damaged residencial building in Saltivka neighbourhood, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES)

The Russian assault continued on Wednesday on Mariupol and the Azovstal energy plant in particular. Ukrainians have been trapped in the city for weeks now and efforts have been underway to enable humanitarian activity in the area. 

Fighting continues on Snake Island

Fighting between Russia and Ukrainian forces has continued on Zmiinyi Island, also known as Snake Island, with Russia repeatedly trying to reinforce its exposed troops.

"If Russia consolidates its position on Zmiinyi Island with strategic air defense and coastal defense cruise missiles, they could dominate the north-western Black Sea," the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

Russia's resupply vessels have had minimum protection in the western Black Sea, following the Russian Navy's retreat to Crimea after the loss of the Moskva



Tags Russia ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
