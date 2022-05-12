Fighting on the ground

Fighting continued in eastern Ukraine on the 78th day since Russia invaded the country, in the Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson, the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced on Thursday.

Moment of explosion at destroyed Azovstal steelworks in Ukraine's Mariupol, May 12, 2022 (credit: Reuters).

There is a continued threat of missile strikes from Belarus, as Belarusian forces gather at the borders of the Brest and Gomel regions.

The Ukrainian Armed forces also announced on Thursday morning that Russia has been shelling the northwestern Ukrainian Chernihiv district. Ukrainian media outlet Ukrinform reported that schools, office buildings and homes were damaged, and there are casualties, citing the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus. The extent of the death toll is still being discerned by rescuers and medics currently on the scene.

Russian troops have taken the town of Kreminna, according to the New York Times, and are continuing from there to push forward through the Luhansk region. The Armed Forces announced that cities and villages of the region have been shelled 26 times in the last 24 hours, and at least 24 houses were damaged.

In Mariupol, Russia is still trying to destroy Ukrainian units in the vicinity of the Azovstal steel plant via airstrikes.

Smoke rises above Azovstal steelworks, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this still image obtained from a recent drone video posted on social media. (credit: MARIUPOL CITY COUNCIL/VIA REUTERS)

Additionally, clashes continue in Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also added that, in the Donetsk and Luhansk territories, it fought off nine Russian attacks and destroyed eight tanks, six units of other armored combat vehicles, five cars and one Russian anti-aircraft gun. It also shot down four Russian reconnaissance drones.

Gas Supplies

Wednesday's move by Ukraine to cut off Russian gas supplies through territory held by Russian-backed separatists was the first time the conflict has directly disrupted shipments to Europe.

Gas flows from Russia's export monopoly Gazprom to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter after Kyiv said it was forced to halt all flows from one route, through the Sokhranovka transit point in southern Russia.

Ukraine accused Russian-backed separatists of siphoning supplies.

Should the supply cut persist, it would be the most direct impact so far on European energy markets.

Moscow has also imposed sanctions on the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal pipeline that carries Russian gas to Europe, as well as Gazprom's former German unit, whose subsidiaries service Europe's gas consumption.

The implications for Europe, which buys more than a third of its gas from Russia, were not immediately clear.

Russian annexation

In southern Ukraine, where Russia has seized a swathe of territory, Kyiv has said Moscow plans to hold a fake referendum on independence or annexation to make its occupation permanent.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was up to residents living in the Russian-occupied Kherson region to decide whether they wanted to join Russia, but any such decision must have a clear legal basis.

Casualties

Ukraine says it is likely that tens of thousands of people have been killed in Mariupol. Ukrainian authorities say between 150,000 and 170,000 of the city's 400,000 residents are still living there amid the Russian-occupied ruins.

Video from Mariupol showed heavy equipment clearing rubble as residents charged mobile devices from a generator set up in a children's playground.

One resident, Sergei, described returning home to find a tank had blown up his apartment.

"I came home (from) the shelter, opened the door, but there was no apartment anymore. It was scary. Actually, it was very scary."