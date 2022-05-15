The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Statement of the Jewish community on the passing of the president of the UAE

The Jewish community of the UAE shares their sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Al Nahyan Ruling Family and the people and residents of the UAE on the loss of our President.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 15, 2022 18:59
Funeral of President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi (photo credit: REUTERS)
Funeral of President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The Jewish community of the UAE shares in the profound sadness of the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.  

Our deep sympathy and heartfelt condolences go out to the Al Nahyan Ruling Family and the people and residents of the UAE on the loss of our President. May he rest in eternal peace. 

Under the blessed reign of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and its Federal and Emirate leadership, our Jewish community has experienced unprecedented flourishing among the many communities of the UAE. The vision and legacy of his father Sheikh Zayed have lived through His Highness Sheikh Khalifa. 

We take our place among the other faith communities of the UAE in mourning his passing and commemorating his leadership. We pray that the people of the UAE be granted solace and fortitude to bear this great loss. 

May the memory and legacy of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan always be a blessing.  

13 May 2022, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.



