Iran's outrageous demands are the reason the deal has been stalled - Cruz

"I think the Biden administration desperately wants a deal, and unfortunately they've demonstrated they're willing to concede virtually anything," Cruz said.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: MAY 18, 2022 18:16

Updated: MAY 18, 2022 18:47
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks during a press conference following the weekly Republican luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 11, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks during a press conference following the weekly Republican luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 11, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)

WASHINGTON – US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said on Tuesday that what appears to have stalled the nuclear deal with Iran so far is that “the Ayatollah’s demands are so extreme and so radical, that it appears temporarily paused.”

“[I am] hopeful, which may not be the same as optimistic,” he told The Jerusalem Post when asked about the stalled agreement.

“I think the Biden administration desperately wants a deal, and unfortunately they’ve demonstrated they’re willing to concede virtually anything, even if it jeopardizes the safety and security of Israel, and even if it jeopardizes the safety and security of the United States,” said Cruz.

“I was encouraged that just a week ago, I forced to vote on the Senate floor, demanding that terrorism sanctions remain in place on the IRGC,” Cruz continued. “And we won an overwhelming bipartisan victory. The vast majority of senators, both Republicans and Democrats, voted for my amendment, insisting sanctions remains. I hope that stalls this deal. That being said, I think the Biden White House desperately wants a deal at almost any price.”

He went on to say that in the midst of the war in Ukraine, “the Biden administration had Russia negotiate the deal, Russia as our enemy, Iran as our enemy, and our enemies are sitting at a table together, negotiating a deal that hurts America and hurts Israel.”

DELEGATES WAIT for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, in Vienna, Austria, last month. (credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)DELEGATES WAIT for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, in Vienna, Austria, last month. (credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

As part of the deal, the Biden administration made concessions, “for over 10 billion dollar in subsidies for the Russian government in the midst of sanctioning Russia over this war in Ukraine,” said Cruz. “It made no sense. But what ultimately appears to have stalled the deal is Iran’s demands that the administration delist the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the leading terrorist organization on the face of the planet.”

He said that the IRGC has murdered over 600 American service men and women. “It is an active terrorist organization: just a few weeks ago, Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,” Cruz said. “I asked him if the reports were true that the State Department was currently spending over $2 million a month providing defense for former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo and other senior officials, because Iran is actively trying to murder them; because Iran has paid to put a hit on them.”

He added, “The Secretary of State confirmed that we are spending over $2 million a month in taxpayer funds. I also asked if the reports were true, that in the negotiations, the Biden State Department asked Iran – ‘would you stop trying to murder former senior US officials?’ and Iran responded: ‘No, we will not stop trying to murder them. We will continue trying to murder them.’ Secretary Blinken didn’t deny that.

“I asked how do you sit down and negotiate with someone who tells you they are actively trying to murder former US senior officials. I asked Tony Blinken and I said, you would agree, trying to murder the US Secretary of State is a pretty big deal. And Tony was forced to laugh and agree. It is only because Iran’s demands are so outrageous that the deal has been stalled. “

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) told the Post that he supports getting back into the deal, “but I don’t think the administration is that optimistic right now.”

“I very much want to deprive Iran of a nuclear weapon, and I think the JCPOA did that. And I think getting out of the JCPOA was a big mistake,” said Kaine. Asked if he supported delisting the IRGC, Kaine said: “It would be better if we could get into the deal without it, but the administration is still trying to figure that out.”



