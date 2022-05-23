The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
YouTube has removed 70,000 videos related to Ukraine-Russia War

YouTube is very popular in Russia and has not been shut down even though it cracks down on pro-Kremlin content.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 23, 2022 05:11
YouTube logo at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States October 21, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON/FILE PHOTO)
YouTube has removed over 70,000 videos and 9,000 channels related to the Ukraine-Russia War for violating its guidelines, The Guardian reported on Sunday.

According to the report, YouTube is very popular in Russia and has not been shut down by the government even though it cracks down on pro-Kremlin content and hosts videos from opposition politicians including Alexei Navalny.

YouTube has removed channels denying aspects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and describing it as a "liberation mission," including channels linked to the Russian Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs.

YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan told The Guardian that it has a policy regarding major violent events that applies to topics like Holocaust denial and denial of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

"[W]hat’s happening in Ukraine is a major violent event," Mohan said. "And so we’ve used that policy to take unprecedented action."

Mohan added that YouTube news content about the war had over 40 million views just in Ukraine.



Tags ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
