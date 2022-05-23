The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Starbucks to exit Russia after nearly 15 years

Seattle-based Starbucks has 130 stores in Russia, operated by its licensee Alshaya Group, with nearly 2,000 employees in the country.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 23, 2022 17:44

Updated: MAY 23, 2022 17:45
Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz drinks water before the announcement ceremony to celebrate the establishment of the Starbucks China Education Project in Beijing September 19, 2005. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALFRED CHENG JIN)
Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz drinks water before the announcement ceremony to celebrate the establishment of the Starbucks China Education Project in Beijing September 19, 2005.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALFRED CHENG JIN)

Starbucks Corp said on Monday it will exit the Russian market after nearly 15 years as the coffee chain joins McDonald's Corp in marking the end of the presence of some of the top Western brands in the country.

Seattle-based Starbucks has 130 stores in Russia, operated by its licensee Alshaya Group, with nearly 2,000 employees in the country.

"Starbucks has made the decision to withdraw and no longer be present in the Russian market," reads a press release posted Monday on the company's website.

"The coffee shop chain assured that it will continue to provide support to employees in Russia, including a salary for six months and assistance in finding a new job."

Starbucks' decision to wind down its operation in Russia is different from the approach some other foreign companies have taken.

McDonald's last week said it was selling its restaurants in Russia to its local licensee Alexander Govor to be rebranded under a new name, but will retain its trademarks, while France's Renault is selling its majority stake in Russia's biggest carmaker with an option to buy back the stake.

A slew of other Western companies, including Imperial Brands and Shell are cutting ties with the Russian market by agreeing to sell their assets in the country or handing them over to local managers.

Starbucks prior statements

In March, Starbucks shuttered its stores and suspended all business activity in Russia, including the shipment of its products to the country, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The company, which opened its first outlet in Russia in 2007, said it will continue to support its employees there, including paying them for six months.

Starbucks did not provide details on the financial impact of the exit. McDonald's had said it would take a primarily non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion.



