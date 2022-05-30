The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Pro-Moscow Kherson region starts grain exports to Russia - report

Ukraine has previously accused Russia of stealing its grain from the territories Moscow has occupied since launching what it calls a special military operation in February.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 30, 2022 10:29
The Russian-controlled Ukrainian region of Kherson has begun exporting grain that was harvested last year to Russia, the TASS news agency cited a senior local official as saying on Monday.

"We have space to store (the new crop) although we have a lot of grain here. People are now partially taking it out, having agreed with those who buy it from the Russian side."

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Military-Civilian Administration.

Stremousov was also cited as saying the administration was working on the supplies of sunflower seeds to local and Russian processing plants.

Ukraine has previously accused Russia of stealing its grain from the territories Moscow has occupied since launching what it calls a special military operation in February.



Tags Russia ukraine Ukraine-Russia War
