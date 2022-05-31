The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran urges Greece to cooperate over seized ships without US role

US and Greek diplomats have called on Iran to immediately release the Greek tankers, their cargoes and their crews.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 31, 2022 14:12
The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/COSTAS BALTAS)
The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/COSTAS BALTAS)

Iran urged Greece on Tuesday to cooperate to resolve a crisis over the seizure of ships without involving the United States after Iranian forces seized two Greek tankers in the Gulf following the seizure of an Iranian vessel off Greece.

Tehran seized the Greek ships on Friday after Athens impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas in April. The United States, which has imposed a tough sanctions regime on Iran, confiscated the Iranian oil cargo that was on the Pegas.

Calls for Iran to release the tankers

US and Greek diplomats have called on Iran to immediately release the Greek tankers, their cargoes and their crews. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington backed its NATO ally Greece "in the face of this unjustified seizure".

"Mr. Blinken has to realize that the era when the US single-handedly imposed its rules on the world has come to an end," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, calling Washington "the biggest disrupter of free trade in the world".

"Unfortunately, the Greek government demonstrated that taking orders from a third party is more important to them ... But we believe relations between Iran and Greece should remain well-intentioned,” he told reporters in Tehran.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on May 25, 2021. (credit: FLASH90)U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on May 25, 2021. (credit: FLASH90)

"I suggest the Greek government take the legal and judicial route in this respect without any fanfare," he said, adding that the crew members of the seized Greek ships were in good health and were in telephone contact with their families.



