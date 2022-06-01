Russia-Ukraine War: Most of Luhansk's Sievierodonetsk seized by Russia

Most of the Ukrainian city of Sieverodonetsk has been seized by Russian forces, UK and Ukrainian sources said on Wednesday.

Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russian forces are now in control of around 70% of Sievierodonetsk, a strategically important city in Ukraine's Luhansk region.

"Over half of the town is likely now occupied by Russian forces, including Chechen fighters," the UK Defense Ministry said in a Wednesday morning intelligence update.

"Russian ground operations remain tightly focused, with the weight of fire power concentrated within a small sector of Luhansk Oblast," continued the Ministry. "Over 30-31 May, fighting intensified in the streets of Sieverodonetsk, with Russian forces pushing closer to the town center.

"Some Ukrainian troops have retreated to more advantageous, pre-prepared positions," Gaidai said on the Telegram messaging app.

In an interview with Newsmax, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that the situation was "very difficult" in terms of losses throughout the war.

"We're losing 60-100 soldiers per day as killed in action and something around 500 people as wounded in action"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

As the war nears its 100th day, the Ukrainian military claims that Russia had lost 30,700 personnel since the invasion began.