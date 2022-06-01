The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia may annex Kherson or make independent pro-Russia state - US

A Russian proxy official in Kherson had publicly stated an intent to appeal to Russia to incorporate the Kherson region by the end of the year.

By MICHAEL STARR, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 1, 2022 20:21
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a screen broadcasting Russian TV news programs at a humanitarian aid distribution point during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 30, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a screen broadcasting Russian TV news programs at a humanitarian aid distribution point during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 30, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Russia may be considering annexing Ukraine's Kherson region like it did Crimea, or it may turn it into an independent pro-Russia polity like Donetsk and Luhansk, US State Departments Ned Price warned on Tuesday.

"The Kremlin is probably weighing a few approaches: from recognizing a so-called “people’s republic” as Russia forcibly did in Donetsk and Luhansk, to an attempted annexation just as Russia did in Crimea," said Price in a Tuesday press briefing.

Referendum

The Kremlin indicated it could attempt a sham referendum to create a Kherson 'people’s republic' – even though it lacks any popular or legal legitimacy to do so, according to Price

Prior to the war that only about 20% of Kherson residents viewed Russia positively, which has likely lost legitimacy and local support since Russia's invasion.

Price warned that a Russian proxy official in Kherson had publicly stated an intent to appeal to Russia to incorporate the Kherson region by the end of the year.

"The process might involve a referendum, but it won’t happen by autumn. We’re preparing an administrative system and then towards next year we will see what the situation is like," Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-backed Kherson Military-Civilian Administration said, according to Reuters.

The process might involve a referendum, but it won’t happen by autumn. We’re preparing an administrative system and then towards next year we will see what the situation is like

Kirill Stremousov

Administration in Kherson

Price criticized Russia's implementation of administration, and mentioned indications of its intended permanency.

"In Kherson specifically, multiple reports indicate Russian forces have forcibly removed legitimate Ukrainian Government officials and installed illegitimate pro-Russian proxies," said Price. "One such proxy, a “governor,” was installed in April. "

In May Russian officials had been increasing their visits to the region — Most notably by a Russian deputy prime minister.

"[A Russian deputy prime minister] publicly stated that Moscow believed Kherson has 'a decent place in our Russian family.' This followed a trip by the head of Russia’s ruling party, United Russia, who said Russia would remain in Kherson 'forever,' said Price.

Path to citizenship

Price said that the State Department was sounding an alarm, "particularly following Russian President Putin’s unilateral decree that would fast-track the issuance of Russian passports to Ukrainian citizens. Russia used similar tactics in Donetsk and Luhansk in 2019."

Price was referencing a Russian program available since 2019 to residents of areas controlled by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an extension decree that streamlined the process for residents of the Russian-occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to acquire Russian citizenship and passports last Wednesday. 

Communications

The US also noted that Russia may be tightening its grip on communications in Kherson as another means of control

"As of late April, Russia likely controlled at least 25 broadcasting towers in Ukrainian areas under Russian military control, including in the Kherson region, and was airing pro‑Russia media channels probably to weaken anti-Russian sentiment and public resistance," said Price.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's State Service for Special Communication and Information Protection stated that there was a "shutdown of all communications" in Kherson.

The Russian-controlled Ukrainian region of Kherson has begun exporting grain that was harvested last year to Russia, the TASS news agency cited a senior local official as saying on Monday.

Grain exports

The Russian-controlled Ukrainian region of Kherson has begun exporting grain that was harvested last year to Russia, the TASS news agency cited a senior local official as saying on Monday.

"We have space to store (the new crop) although we have a lot of grain here. People are now partially taking it out, having agreed with those who buy it from the Russian side," Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Military-Civilian Administration said.

Stremousov was also cited as saying the administration was working on the supplies of sunflower seeds to local and Russian processing plants. Ukraine has previously accused Russia of stealing its grain from the territories Moscow has occupied since launching what it calls a special military operation in February.


Tags Russia ukraine state department usa Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

Why is Iran showing off a 'secret' drone base? - analysis

Iran's Army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri visit an underground site with drones at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022.
3

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
4

Why are political voices saying Ukraine should 'settle'? - analysis

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signs on a national flag as he visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 29, 2022.
5

Israel responsible for assassination of IRGC officer, claims NYT

Family members of Colonel Sayad Khodai, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, weep over his body in his car after he was reportedly shot by two assailants in Tehran, Iran, May 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by