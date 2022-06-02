The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Arrests made after Queen Elizabeth's military parade interrupted

Two men ran out in front of marching soldiers in London's Trooping the Colors parade to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70th jubilee.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 2, 2022 16:45
Members of the Household Division march during the celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)
Members of the Household Division march during the celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)

At least two people caused a disturbance at a military parade in London that launches celebrations for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, running out in front of marching soldiers before being arrested, TV pictures showed.

Two men ran out from behind barriers where tens of thousands of people had gathered on the Mall Boulevard, which leads to Buckingham Palace, and lay down in front of a marching band, footage showed.

One of the individuals appeared to hold up a banner before police dragged away the men, one of whom was wearing a gold crown on his head.

"A number of arrests have been made of people who attempted to enter the ceremonial route in The Mall. The arrests were public order related to highway obstruction," police said on Twitter.

"Thank you to the crowd who showed their support by clapping our officers who returned to their post after dealing with the incident swiftly."

London Police
Members of the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery and Household Cavalry ride in the Trooping the Colour parade in celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee (credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS) Members of the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery and Household Cavalry ride in the Trooping the Colour parade in celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee (credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)

Trooping the Color

The colorful 'Trooping the Color' military parade, which takes place annually to celebrate the queen's official birthday, involves some 1,500 soldiers and officers.

Elizabeth used to take part in the parade herself on horseback until 1986 - five years after a man had fired six blank shots at her as she rode by, managing to control her startled horse in the process. She was unharmed and the man was arrested.



Tags London Queen Elizabeth military parade
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
3

Why is Iran showing off a 'secret' drone base? - analysis

Iran's Army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri visit an underground site with drones at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022.
4

$2 million gold tabernacle stolen from NYC church, angel statue decapitated

Someone got inside a New York City church and severed a head on an angel statue
5

Why are political voices saying Ukraine should 'settle'? - analysis

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signs on a national flag as he visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 29, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by