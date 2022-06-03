The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine-Russia War: Will Avdiivka Coke Plant be the next Azovstal?

The plant is a large facility in Avdiivka in the Donetsk Oblast. Could Ukrainian resistance hold out in the plant like they did in the Azovstal plant in Mariupol?

By AARON REICH
Published: JUNE 3, 2022 08:02
The Avdiivka Coke Plant in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast (Illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Avdiivka Coke Plant in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Pro-Russian forces are looking warily at the Avdiivka Coke Plant in the city of Avdiivka, which could possibly be another holdout for Ukrainian resistance fighters against Russian troops in the Donetsk Oblast, Akhra Avidzba, commander of a volunteer battalion in the pro-Russian separatist-controlled breakaway the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), RIA reported Friday.

Where is Avdiivka?

Avdiivka is a city in the Donetsk Oblast with a population of around 31,000, according to official sources, and is just around 6 kilometers northwest of the city of Donetsk.

Due to its presence in the Donbas region, the city has been the site of several clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces since the Russo-Ukrainian conflict began in 2014.

In particular, it was notably the site of significant clashes in 2017 in what was at the time the most severe escalation in the conflict since 2015.

However, despite being within the territory claimed by the DPR, Ukraine has managed to keep control of the city up until now.

Debris is seen after, according to the local governor, at least 10 people were killed and 15 wounded by Russian shelling of a coking plant in the city of Avdiivka, Ukraine, in this handout image uploaded on May 3, 2022. (credit: Press service of the National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS) Debris is seen after, according to the local governor, at least 10 people were killed and 15 wounded by Russian shelling of a coking plant in the city of Avdiivka, Ukraine, in this handout image uploaded on May 3, 2022. (credit: Press service of the National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

Like many large cities throughout eastern Ukraine, Avdiivka has been the site of ongoing clashes against Russian forces. In fact, some reports have even alleged that fighting in Avdiivka began on February 20, four days before Russia's invasion started, though Russia denies this.

Since the invasion began, however, the city has been struck by Russian forces numerous times, including allegedly resulting in the death of an Azov Battalion commander.

In recent weeks, however, the fighting in the city has considerably escalated, especially following Russia's renewed focus on eastern Ukraine. These clashes have seen thousands of residents being forced to flee underground and repeated reports of Russian forces utilizing thermobaric weaponry improperly and white phosphorus as a weapon.

What is the Avdiivka Coke Plant?

Built by the Soviet Union in 1963, the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant (often abbreviated as AKHZ) is used to produce a number of chemicals and compounds, most notably coke (the fuel, not the soda) as well as benzine and coal-related fuel. 

The plant is massive, in fact, it is one of the largest coke plants in Europe, and is also a key manufacturer of coke used by Ukraine's steel mills.

The Avdiivka Coke Plant dominates the city and is one of its most recognizable and identifiable features, and it has been the subject of Russian attacks over the past few years. During the ongoing conflict, Russia has accused Ukrainian forces of sabotaging the plant. Later, in early May, a Russian attack on the plant reportedly killed 10 people and injured 15 others.

Why is Russia afraid of it?

As Russian forces continue their efforts to seize control of the Donbas, Avdiivka is an important target. However, they fear that Ukrainian resistance could hold out inside the Avdiivka Coke Plant for a while, similar to what happened at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol.

The city of Mariupol saw some of the fiercest fighting in the entire war, with resistance led by the Azov Battalion holding out in the plant for a considerable length of time. Rooting them out was a lengthy and costly endeavor for Russian forces, and one they are likely keen to avoid a repeat of. 

Does Russia have a plan to deal with it?

According to Avidzba, the answer is yes.

While admitting to RIA that Ukrainian forces could hold out inside the plant should they refuse to surrender, Avidzba said that they have a solution: Filling the place with concrete to literally wall them in.

He explained to RIA: "If they don't leave, they will stay there."



Tags Russia ukraine Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
3

Why is Iran showing off a 'secret' drone base? - analysis

Iran's Army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri visit an underground site with drones at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022.
4

$2 million gold tabernacle stolen from NYC church, angel statue decapitated

Someone got inside a New York City church and severed a head on an angel statue
5

Why are political voices saying Ukraine should 'settle'? - analysis

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signs on a national flag as he visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 29, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by