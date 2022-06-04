Price of Jeffrey Epstein's private islands slashed by 12%

The price of two islands that were owned by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was cut by some 12%, the Wall Street Journal cited one of the listing agents as saying.

The two islands were first listed together for $125 million, but are now for sale for 55$ million each, or a combined 110$ million.

The Islands are known as Great St. James and Little St. James and are located in the US Virgin Island.

Most of Epstein's property's have been sold already. These include his Manhattan townhouse, Palm Beach house, which subsequently was torn down. He also owned a ranch in New Mexico which is listed at 27.5$ million.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in August 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges for allegedly trafficking and abusing dozens of minor girls.

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, looks on during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. (credit: CHRIS JACKSON/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

Ghislaine Maxwell

His partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, was found guilty in December 2021 of conspiring with Epstein to entice, transport, and traffic underage girls for sexual abuse.

Maxwell was convicted on five of six charges at trial.

He was first convicted of sex offenses in 2008. Accusers have tied other prominent men such as Alan Dershowitz and Prince Andrew to the scandal.