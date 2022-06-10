Russia-Ukraine War: Troops clash throughout Donetsk, Luhansk

Ukrainian troops repelled seven Russian attacks in the areas in and around the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, according to the latest operational report from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as the invasion enters its 107th day.

Russian troops continue to fire along the line of contact, including at populated areas, near Donetsk, and clashes continue in the city of Sievierdonetsk in Luhansk as Russia tries to take control of the city.

These clashes are especially focused on the Azot industrial zone in the city, where Russian forces have continued to launch heavy artillery fire, according to a recent report from the US-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russia has also made gains north of Slovyansk, but the Siverskyi Donets River may pose difficulties in keeping them from attacking the city itself, according to the ISW. In addition, they also made some advances east of Bakhmut.

In the Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine may be launching limited counterattacks on Russian positions near Ternova, according to the ISW.

Fighting in the South

In the South, Russia continues strengthening its positions, specifically intensifying defenses and launching some attacks in the northeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

However, Ukraine's military has stated that it has launched a series of strikes at outposts and warehouses in five different localities in the Kherson Oblast, which has been almost completely occupied by Russia.

In addition, Russia is continuing to consolidate authority in the areas it occupies in Ukraine, specifically by having Russian officials take over government positions in these areas, as noted by the ISW.