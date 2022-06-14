At least five people were killed on Monday in the Russian-backed separatist Ukrainian region of Donetsk in what separatist officials said has been an upsurge in Ukrainian shelling, TASS reported.

Separatist officials and Russian news agencies reported several Ukrainian artillery strikes, including on a market. Russian news agencies later reported a shell had fallen on a maternity hospital in the city of Donetsk, triggering a fire and prompting staff to send patients into the basement.

There was no independent confirmation of any of the attacks and Reuters could not ascertain whether they had taken place. There has been no immediate reaction from Kyiv to the reports.

Donetsk's separatist leader Denis Pushilin pledged to mobilize more Russian forces to counter Ukraine.

Casualties

Ukrainian service members fire towards Russian positions with a CAESAR self-propelled howitzer, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk Region, Ukraine, June 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Russian agencies reported that a child was among those killed.

"Thanks to the quick action of staff, there were no injuries," RIA news agency said.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said officials had seen reports of the hospital attack.

"This is extremely troubling," Dujarric said.

"Any attack on civilian infrastructure, especially health facilities, is a clear violation of international law." UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric

The Donetsk News Agency earlier showed pictures of burning stalls at the Maisky market and several bodies on the ground.

"We had a hit to the market - there were many people here," Yan Gagin, an adviser to the separatists' self-styled government, told RIA news agency from the market.

Further fighting

Russia struck an artillery weapons depot with Kalibr cruise missiles in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, the RIA news agency reported, citing the Russian defense ministry.

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet and an Mi-24 helicopter, the TASS news agency reported, citing the ministry.

Fighting continued in Sievierodonetsk on Tuesday, according to Kyiv independent, as well as in various villages in Donetsk Oblast.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that the main immediate reason for what he casts as a "special military operation" in Ukraine is to protect the Russian-speakers of the two regions in Donbas from persecution and attack by Ukraine.

Ukraine routinely denies carrying out any attacks on the two regions, the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, where separatists seized large swathes of land in 2014.

Ukraine and its Western backers say Russia is waging an unprovoked war against a sovereign state.

Russia denies targeting civilian sites in its military action, though the incursion has caused thousands of casualties and destroyed entire Ukrainian towns.