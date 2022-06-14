The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Five killed, 22 injured in Ukrainian artillery attacks in Donetsk - separatists

Putin has repeatedly said that the main reason for a "special military operation" in Ukraine is to protect the Russian-speakers of Donbas.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 14, 2022 11:16

Updated: JUNE 14, 2022 11:41
UKRAINIAN SERVICE members fire a shell from an M777 Howitzer near a frontline in Donetsk Region, Ukraine, this past week. (photo credit: REUTERS)
UKRAINIAN SERVICE members fire a shell from an M777 Howitzer near a frontline in Donetsk Region, Ukraine, this past week.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

At least five people were killed on Monday in the Russian-backed separatist Ukrainian region of Donetsk in what separatist officials said has been an upsurge in Ukrainian shelling, TASS reported.

Separatist officials and Russian news agencies reported several Ukrainian artillery strikes, including on a market. Russian news agencies later reported a shell had fallen on a maternity hospital in the city of Donetsk, triggering a fire and prompting staff to send patients into the basement.

There was no independent confirmation of any of the attacks and Reuters could not ascertain whether they had taken place. There has been no immediate reaction from Kyiv to the reports.

Donetsk's separatist leader Denis Pushilin pledged to mobilize more Russian forces to counter Ukraine. 

Casualties

Ukrainian service members fire towards Russian positions with a CAESAR self-propelled howitzer, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk Region, Ukraine, June 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)Ukrainian service members fire towards Russian positions with a CAESAR self-propelled howitzer, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk Region, Ukraine, June 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Russian agencies reported that a child was among those killed. 

"Thanks to the quick action of staff, there were no injuries," RIA news agency said.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said officials had seen reports of the hospital attack.

"This is extremely troubling," Dujarric said.

"Any attack on civilian infrastructure, especially health facilities, is a clear violation of international law."

UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric

The Donetsk News Agency earlier showed pictures of burning stalls at the Maisky market and several bodies on the ground.

"We had a hit to the market - there were many people here," Yan Gagin, an adviser to the separatists' self-styled government, told RIA news agency from the market.

Further fighting

Russia struck an artillery weapons depot with Kalibr cruise missiles in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, the RIA news agency reported, citing the Russian defense ministry.

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet and an Mi-24 helicopter, the TASS news agency reported, citing the ministry.

Fighting continued in Sievierodonetsk on Tuesday, according to Kyiv independent, as well as in various villages in Donetsk Oblast.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that the main immediate reason for what he casts as a "special military operation" in Ukraine is to protect the Russian-speakers of the two regions in Donbas from persecution and attack by Ukraine.

Ukraine routinely denies carrying out any attacks on the two regions, the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, where separatists seized large swathes of land in 2014.

Ukraine and its Western backers say Russia is waging an unprovoked war against a sovereign state.

Russia denies targeting civilian sites in its military action, though the incursion has caused thousands of casualties and destroyed entire Ukrainian towns.



Tags Russia ukraine War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
2

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
3

Israelis have a gas after claims Iran killed Mossad agent named 'Fart'

Mossad seal
4

59-year-old rabbi indicted on 7 counts of rape

Rabbi Moshe Yazdi, arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses against women is brought for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, on April 27, 2022.
5

Moscow chief rabbi fled Russia after refusal to support Ukraine war

Chief Rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt (left) at the gala event of the annual conference of the Conference for European Rabbis in Munich, Germany

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by