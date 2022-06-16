The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Occupied Ukrainian city Kherson a 'Russian city' - pro-Russia official

According to the US State Department, prior to the war only about 20% of Kherson residents viewed Russia positively.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 16, 2022 12:08
A Russian flag flies on the bank of the Black Sea during celebrations for the first anniversary of the Crimean treaty signing in Sevastopol, March 18, 2015. (photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)
A Russian flag flies on the bank of the Black Sea during celebrations for the first anniversary of the Crimean treaty signing in Sevastopol, March 18, 2015.
(photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

The occupied Ukrainian port city Kherson was characterized as a "full-fledged Russian city" by deputy head of the military-civilian administration of the Kherson region Kirill Stremousov on Sunday, according to Russian state media outlet RIA.

Kherson celebrates Russia Day

Stremousov's statements came after the celebration of Russia Day on Sunday, which he told RIA occurred in Kherson without any issues, and proved the city's disposition toward Russia. 

According to the US State Department, prior to the war only about 20% of Kherson residents viewed Russia positively, and the invading power has likely lost legitimacy and local support since the war began.

“Many people are grateful for what we have done, that the city has not been destroyed, that we have preserved it. Now we will only create,” Stremousov told RIA.

On Thursday, Stremousov told RIA that Kherson's shipyards would in the future build warships for the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Tanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces drive during military drills at a training ground near the border with Russian-annexed Crimea in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service November 17, 2021. (credit: PRESS SERVICE OF GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Tanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces drive during military drills at a training ground near the border with Russian-annexed Crimea in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service November 17, 2021. (credit: PRESS SERVICE OF GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

There was reportedly a festival with a concert with Russian performers in Kherson during Russia Day.

Russia Day is a Russian state holiday celebrating the sovereignty of the country. 

Russian control of Kherson

Russia has made moves to consolidate permanent control of the strategic Ukrainian port city since it conquered it on March 2.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price warned on May 31 that Russia may be considering annexing Ukraine's Kherson region like it did Crimea, or it may turn it into an independent pro-Russia polity like Donetsk and Luhansk.

"The Kremlin is probably weighing a few approaches: From recognizing a so-called 'people’s republic' as Russia forcibly did in Donetsk and Luhansk, to an attempted annexation just as Russia did in Crimea," said Price in a press briefing.

The Kremlin indicated it could attempt a sham referendum even though it lacks any popular or legal legitimacy to do so, according to Price. He warned that Russian proxy officials like Stremousov had publicly stated an intent to appeal to Russia to incorporate the Kherson region by the end of the year.

Price also said the department was alarmed by Russian President Vladimir Putin signing a decree that streamlined the process for residents of the Russian-occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to acquire Russian citizenship and passports. The program was an extension of a 2019 decree that gave the same benefits to Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The US also noted that Russia may be tightening its grip on communications in Kherson as another means of control

"As of late April, Russia likely controlled at least 25 broadcasting towers in Ukrainian areas under Russian military control, including in the Kherson region, and was airing pro‑Russia media channels probably to weaken anti-Russian sentiment and public resistance," said Price.

In May Russian officials had been increasing their visits to the region — Most notably including one visit by a Russian deputy prime minister.

"[A Russian deputy prime minister] publicly stated that Moscow believed Kherson has 'a decent place in our Russian family.' This followed a trip by the head of Russia’s ruling party, United Russia, who said Russia would remain in Kherson 'forever,' said Price.



Tags Russia ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

Alleged Israeli strike disables Damascus International Airport

Significant damage to runways at Damascus International Airport after alleged Israeli strikes targeted the site

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by